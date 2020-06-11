Dallas Coronavirus Healthcare Access Czar says 10-step guide to distribute to protesters – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Dallas COVID-19 health and healthcare access czar Dr. Kelvin Baggett said Wednesday the city will add coronavirus test sites.

Regarding the record 300 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dallas County on Wednesday, Dr. Baggett said it is not yet clear what the area's peak will be.

He said the city is also working to get more contract tracers.

Dr. Baggett said he met with leaders of the Hispanic community where there appears to be a disproportionate proportion of cases and hospitalizations.

Regarding hospitals and bed capacity, Mayor Johnson tweeted the latest numbers on Wednesday afternoon showing that 68% of Dallas hospital beds are occupied, as are ICU beds.

Here are the statistics of the capacity of the bed and the ventilator as reported by 25 hospitals in the @CityOfDallas: Total Beds: 6065

Beds occupied: 4153 (68%)

Total beds in the ICU: 927

ICU beds occupied: 628 (68%)

Total fans: 966

Fans in use: 325 (34%) – Mayor Eric Johnson (@ Johnson4Dallas) June 10, 2020

Dr. Baggett said the city will soon distribute a 10-step guide for protesters or those who may come into contact with people who have been protesting.