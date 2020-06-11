Dallas Coronavirus Healthcare Access Czar says 10-step guide to distribute to protesters – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Matilda Coleman
DALLAS () – Dallas COVID-19 health and healthcare access czar Dr. Kelvin Baggett said Wednesday the city will add coronavirus test sites.

Regarding the record 300 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dallas County on Wednesday, Dr. Baggett said it is not yet clear what the area's peak will be.

He said the city is also working to get more contract tracers.

COVID-19 Health and Healthcare Access Zar Dr. Kelvin Baggett (Up News Info 11)

Dr. Baggett said he met with leaders of the Hispanic community where there appears to be a disproportionate proportion of cases and hospitalizations.

Regarding hospitals and bed capacity, Mayor Johnson tweeted the latest numbers on Wednesday afternoon showing that 68% of Dallas hospital beds are occupied, as are ICU beds.

Dr. Baggett said the city will soon distribute a 10-step guide for protesters or those who may come into contact with people who have been protesting.

