CU Buffs student-athletes licensed for volunteer training – Up News Info

University of Colorado student athletes will return Monday for volunteer training on campus.

Approximately three months after the cancellations and orders to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic began, a failure of the Pac-12 presidents and chancellors allowed training to resume on June 15.

On June 1, CU began the annual physical exams of athletes who were in Boulder. About 150 student-athletes have had their physicals and everyone must have one before returning to the facilities.

Other guidelines established for student-athletes returning to CU include:

  • Seven-day quarantine for those arriving from out of state.
  • COVID-19 tests (PCR and antibodies) are part of all physical exams, while an ongoing testing program is still being developed.
  • Staggered entry times and physical distancing in training rooms, locker rooms, strength and conditioning facilities, and all academic areas. (The changing rooms are closed until July 1 at least).
  • Small training groups.
  • Continuous disinfection of all facilities and equipment, during training and between groups.
  • Temperature controls and symptoms of anyone who enters sports facilities.
  • “Sidewalk Delivery” for student athlete training table meals.
  • Limited contact with strangers on the premises.
  • Furniture has been removed in all common areas.

"Our number one priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of our student athletes, coaches and staff," said Athletic Director Rick George. "We are taking every possible precaution to ensure a safe return to our facilities to protect not only our athletics community, but also the campus and local Boulder communities."

