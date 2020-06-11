CU Buffs student-athletes licensed for volunteer training – Up News Info

University of Colorado student athletes will return Monday for volunteer training on campus.
Approximately three months after the cancellations and orders to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic began, a failure of the Pac-12 presidents and chancellors allowed training to resume on June 15.
On June 1, CU began the annual physical exams of athletes who were in Boulder. About 150 student-athletes have had their physicals and everyone must have one before returning to the facilities.
Other guidelines established for student-athletes returning to CU include:
- Seven-day quarantine for those arriving from out of state.
- COVID-19 tests (PCR and antibodies) are part of all physical exams, while an ongoing testing program is still being developed.
- Staggered entry times and physical distancing in training rooms, locker rooms, strength and conditioning facilities, and all academic areas. (The changing rooms are closed until July 1 at least).
- Small training groups.
- Continuous disinfection of all facilities and equipment, during training and between groups.
- Temperature controls and symptoms of anyone who enters sports facilities.
- “Sidewalk Delivery” for student athlete training table meals.
- Limited contact with strangers on the premises.
- Furniture has been removed in all common areas.
"Our number one priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of our student athletes, coaches and staff," said Athletic Director Rick George. "We are taking every possible precaution to ensure a safe return to our facilities to protect not only our athletics community, but also the campus and local Boulder communities."