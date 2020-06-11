CU Buffs student-athletes licensed for volunteer training – Up News Info

University of Colorado student athletes will return Monday for volunteer training on campus.

Approximately three months after the cancellations and orders to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic began, a failure of the Pac-12 presidents and chancellors allowed training to resume on June 15.

On June 1, CU began the annual physical exams of athletes who were in Boulder. About 150 student-athletes have had their physicals and everyone must have one before returning to the facilities.

Other guidelines established for student-athletes returning to CU include:

Seven-day quarantine for those arriving from out of state.

COVID-19 tests (PCR and antibodies) are part of all physical exams, while an ongoing testing program is still being developed.

Staggered entry times and physical distancing in training rooms, locker rooms, strength and conditioning facilities, and all academic areas. (The changing rooms are closed until July 1 at least).

Small training groups.

Continuous disinfection of all facilities and equipment, during training and between groups.

Temperature controls and symptoms of anyone who enters sports facilities.

“Sidewalk Delivery” for student athlete training table meals.

Limited contact with strangers on the premises.

Furniture has been removed in all common areas.

"Our number one priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of our student athletes, coaches and staff," said Athletic Director Rick George. "We are taking every possible precaution to ensure a safe return to our facilities to protect not only our athletics community, but also the campus and local Boulder communities."