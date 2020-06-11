CU Boulder reduces pay for employees earning more than $ 60k – Up News Info

The University of Colorado Boulder will reduce the wages of a wide swath of employees as campus leaders struggle with funding cuts caused by the economic impacts of the coronavirus.

Employees who make more than $ 60,000 a year or $ 28.85 an hour will have a 5% pay cut for one year, Chancellor Phil DiStefano announced today in a letter to faculty and staff.

Employees who are exempt from salary cuts include those who are temporary, students, with certain work visas or classifieds, those who already have a similar permit through their department, and employees whose positions are funded at least 50% by sponsorships or gifts.

Salary cuts are effective July 1 through June 30, 2021. Campus leaders in officer positions: Chancellor, Chancellor, Chief Operating Officer, Vice Chancellors, Vice Chancellors, and Associate Deans are taking leave without Paying equals a 10% reduction in paying.

"We are facing one of the most difficult times in the history of the university, and we are not making light of the financial decisions we have made in the past few months," DiStefano wrote to employees. "We know that livelihoods are at stake and we are trying to be as creative as possible in addressing financial deficiencies."

Some employees who see salary reductions will receive an additional 12 paid days off, including university staff, researchers, and library faculty.

Faculty members who work nine months a year, including tenured and tenured follow-up teachers, will not receive additional paid leave.

CU Boulder faces funding gaps that could range from $ 121 million to $ 651 million, and the temporary pay cuts are meant to save jobs, according to a campus statement. Lowering employees' wages will save an estimated $ 15.1 million.

Employees who earn more than $ 60,000 but are on continuous leave will also be subject to cut wages once they return to work.

If an employee earning more than $ 60,000 would earn less than $ 60,000 after the 5% cut, for example, those earning $ 61,000, their salary will drop to $ 60,000, according to the university.

CU Boulder Human Resources will begin notifying employees of the pay cuts on Friday, and all notifications will be sent by June 19.