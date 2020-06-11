Cory Wharton Declares All Hope Is Not Lost After MTV Severs Ties With Taylor Selfridge

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory and Taylor & # 39; s Baby Special & # 39; expresses his disappointment at the decision made by the network in light of his girlfriend's past racist statements.

Cory Wharton is trying to stay positive in the wake of Taylor Selfridgeis shooting. Shortly after MTV ended his working relationship with his girlfriend and announced the cancellation of "Teenage mother OG At Home: Cory & Taylor & # 39; s Baby Special, "Former Cast Member of"Real world: Ex-Plosion "broke his silence on the matter.

"One of my favorite athletes of all time is Kobe Bryant and one of his favorite philosophies is "control what you can control". However, what I cannot control are the decisions that MTV has made as a company, "he said on Wednesday, June 29." To those of you who were ready to watch the special, I want to thank you for your support. I have such an amazing community that supports me, my family and my daughters. "

In the statement to the press, the television personality expressed his disappointment on the network and his sadness at his decision. Having said that "he has no ill will" against the network, he clarified, "I did not part with MTV. That must be understood. I learned that burning bridges is never the solution."

"As you all know, narrative is a very powerful tool," Cory continued, sharing his point of view. "I feel like the narrative you want about me should be accurate. It should be true, and it should be me. That's why I'm putting all my time, energy, and effort into my YouTube channel: The Wharton Family." That's where you will see my family from the inside as we build our lives together. "

Claiming that he is currently practicing Kobe's favorite philosophy, Cory concluded his statement by revealing which video he will feature next. "I hope you see my growth through this answer, and I am excited to say that all hope is not lost, next week on Wednesday (June 17) we will be uploading the birth video 🙂 It will not be the special but will introduce you to MILA, "he said.

On how Taylor coped with her dismissal, Cory opened up during an Instagram Live in which his girlfriend "is strong and she is recovering and I am very proud of her." Then he added, "I feel like you've apologized for this many times online and that you will probably have to keep apologizing."

Admitting that it was difficult for him to see Taylor "being painted in a certain way and who she is not," Cory expressed his belief that "we are missing the main message here and that I think there must be a change." He continued: "All I ask is that you hold everyone accountable. If you want to follow this path, I just hope they hold everyone accountable."

On Tuesday, MTV replaced the scheduled premiere of "Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor & # 39; s Baby Special" with an episode of "CatfishA network spokesperson later announced: "MTV removed Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor's Baby Special from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media. . MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and supports those who raise their voices against injustice. "

Taylor's racist statements in question stemmed from her 2012 tweets that recently reappeared online. Regarding the cancellation of her television special, the 25-year-old explained in an Instagram Story post: "As you know, our special did not air tonight. I made the decision last week not to film next season. from Teen Mom OG with Cory for the benefit of me and my daughter. "

"I don't think the reality TV lifestyle benefits me more at this point in my life. Since current events are what they are and reality TVs are selective about who the rules apply to or what is considered acceptable behavior, I have no other respect, "he continued. "Once again, I apologize for anyone who has hurt or offended in the past."

Taylor then expressed her hope that others can see her growth. "I have addressed my mistakes many times online and I would like to go ahead and continue to be the best version of myself. My past does not define who I am today and I hope you can see the change," she explained. . "Respect my decision to provide a normal and healthy life for my family."