Cortez man sentenced to federal prison for damaging the archaeological site.

A Cortez man has been sentenced to federal prison for damaging an archaeological resource, an ancestral Puebloan site, at the Cañones de los Antiguos National Monument.

Shadrick Winbourn, 57, was sentenced to 12 months and one day for violating the Protection of Archaeological Resources Act, according to a press release from the U.S. attorney's office in Colorado.

Winbourn appeared at the sentencing hearing and was placed in federal custody, according to the press release on Wednesday.

Winbourn made several trips to a section of the Cañones de los Antiguos National Monument near Cortez in May and June 2017, where he located an ancestral Puebloan ceremonial site with a large dance plaza, a likely underground kiva, and multiple human burials.

"Winbourn illegally excavated, removed, damaged and altered the site," the press release said.

He was arrested on June 4, 2017, by an unrelated court order, and a ranger from the Office of Land Management found pottery shards in Winbourn's pockets and additional artifacts in a backpack.

In total, investigators found 64 items from the protected site in their possession, including jewelry, an ax head and other tools, according to the statement. Archaeologists have restored the site and healed the stolen objects.

"The archaeological resources in the Canyons of the Ancients are irreplaceable cultural artifacts that have been entrusted to the common good," said US Attorney Jason Dunn in the statement. "Anyone seeking to destroy or take advantage of these resources will face prosecution and serious consequences."

Winbourn was indicted by a federal grand jury on December 6 and sentenced by Federal District Judge Robert E. Blackburn.

The Ancient Canyons National Monument is 176,000 acres of public land managed by the BLM. It contains more than 6,355 registered archaeological sites rich in well-preserved artifacts from native cultures.