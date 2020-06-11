Coronavirus: "Throw everything you have!" insists on the head of the OECD

The Global Conversation talks with OECD Secretary General José Ángel Gurría about the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and what the world should be doing to successfully emerge from the crisis.

"U-shaped instead of V-shaped recovery,quot;

Sasha Vakulina, Business Editor: "Most forecasts indicate a recovery from the second half of this year. But according to OECD prospects, it could be quite slow. What are those lasting economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic?"

José Ángel Gurría, Secretary General of the OECD: "Well, first of all, we are saying minus six percent for the world economy in 2020, in case the pandemic does not happen again. If we have a second wave, we are saying it may go into a seven and a half year contraction, maybe even more. And the reason is because, among other things, there is a matter of trust that must be recovered. There is an investment issue that has to be recovered. There is a matter of trade tensions that have to go. But there is also the debt that we will have. And that is governments. And that is corporations and homes. And that will make it a little more difficult to take off. So we are seeing more U-shaped recovery rather than V-shaped recovery.

"Throw away everything you have!"

Sasha Vakulina, Business Editor: "When it comes to the debt issue, there is growing concern that the next generation will pay for this debt."

José Ángel Gurría, Secretary General of the OECD: "It is always the next generation that pays the debt. That has not changed. The only question is that this generation has to spend enough to beat the virus. Launch everything you have! Win the battle against the virus! The Debt is a consequence of victory against the virus. But it will have consequences later. That is why we have to be quite sober about the recovery. It is going to take longer and it will take more thrust simply because the wings are going to be heavy.

Sasha Vakulina, Business Editor: "Do you think there should be this change in terms of debt perception? No longer perceiving debt as a bad thing as we saw after, for example, the financial crisis?"

José Ángel Gurría, Secretary General of the OECD: "Debt is a tool. The department is never inherently bad or wrong. You can use debt wisely and judiciously to advance its growth, its development. Some programs have always provided that debt-financed projects pay for themselves or that generate global good for your society, for your country. That will be worth paying for. But now is not the time to look at the rule book on the debt issue. Right now, we have to give everything we have to overcome to the virus first. Then we will have to deal with the consequences. "

"The future of Europe is integration."

Sasha Vakulina, Business Editor: "How has the change from,quot; great integration "to,quot; great fragmentation "accelerated the pandemic and does it have it?"

José Ángel Gurría, Secretary General of the OECD: "I think the very expression of 'great fragmentation' is an exaggeration. Like the 'great integration' it was because we never reached the level of integration we wanted, and we should not allow the pandemic stop the integration process. Europe is going to be more and more integrated. Europe's future is integration. An integrated Europe will be better. The level of well-being will increase. Health systems are not, you know, the responsibility of European Commission. They are the responsibility of each country. So basically it is about different policies and different ways of dealing with the different ways you read numbers and react to numbers. But in the end, it has had quite a level Stable and I would say that a fairly generalized approach, which is in the absence of a drug, in the absence of a vaccine, does what is effectively the second best, which is confinement and then social distancing and control of the process. Very prudently, very gradually. "

Sasha Vakulina, Business Editor: "Do you think there could be a threat to the general movement towards globalization after the pandemic? Because what we saw happened during the COVID-19 pandemic: there was a massive disruption in supply chains. "

José Ángel Gurría, Secretary General of the OECD: "Don't blame globalization for faulty national policies or lack of international cooperation. Globalization, by definition, is based on a very solid basis for international cooperation. If international cooperation is not there and you have trade tensions and you have, you know, in some cases literally, you know, military tensions and you have problems with flows and social tensions and you have outbreaks, discontent in many countries, etc. So of course you are missing that glue that ties everything together. And blaming globalization can be, well, elegant or silly, but it won't get you anywhere because it won't lead to a solution. "

"What is the new normal for the global economy?"

Sasha Vakulina, Business Editor: "We talk a lot about the new normal for ourselves, for people, when it comes to social distancing, testing, tracking, tracing, and isolation. What is the new normal for the global economy?"

José Ángel Gurría, Secretary General of the OECD: "The new normal, hopefully, will include the fact that we must take the opportunity to remind ourselves, for example, of a more important intergenerational responsibility, which is dealing with a planet, dealing with climate change. And therefore congratulations to the countries that now say that in the recovery, I will support greener solutions, whether in the automotive industry, in the aircraft industry, or in the shipping industry, etc. You know, the most vulnerable sectors with policies that lead you towards a better future. "