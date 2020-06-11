Coronavirus: "There will be enough financial firepower to cope," insists the EU budget chief

The global conversation talks to Europe's chief budget officer Johannes Hann.

In the face of Europe's potentially deepest economic recession in decades, the European Commission recently revealed its planned recovery fund to deal with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If agreed, the unprecedented € 750bn package will be the bloc's biggest boost. But Brussels still faces several obstacles if it wants to reach an agreement in July. There continue to be strong disagreements between member states on how the money should be distributed and what conditions should be attached.

To learn more about the current situation of the EU executive with his recovery plan and his seven-year general budget, Isabel Marques da Silva of spoke with the European Budget Commissioner, Johannes Hahn.

"There will be enough financial firepower to deal with the current crisis and, more importantly, to help Europe and its member states, its people, come out of this crisis even stronger than before." Johannes Hahn European Commissioner for Budget

To view the full interview, click on the video link above.