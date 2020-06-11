Coronavirus summary: what happened today

To understand the magnitude of the challenge and what the future may hold, The Times held a virtual roundtable with five experts. These are some of its key points.

How could researchers come up with a vaccine in less time than the years (or decades) it has historically taken?

"For Covid-19, developers are talking about doing as many steps in parallel as possible, rather than sequentially. For example, multiple vaccine manufacturers are willing to take huge financial risks: plan large-scale manufacturing in advance, even before you know whether the vaccine works or not. "- Dan Barouch, virologist and professor at Harvard Medical School .

The process could be accelerated further, but doing so would likely be dangerous.

"An ethically tense possibility that some experts have floated is the use of so-called challenge trials, in which healthy young people receive a vaccine and then deliberately expose themselves to the virus." – Siddhartha Mukherjee, associate professor of medicine at Columbia University

Panelists were hopeful after seeing the scientific community unite against the virus.

"There has been more openness and sharing than I have seen in past crises like Ebola or Zika or H1N1. Regulatory authorities around the world are coming together in very, very important ways to lower barriers and make sure they are bringing the best possible science to influence decision making. " – Margaret Hamburg, Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the National Academy of Medicine.

Is Covid-19 transmission asymptomatic? So far, the evidence seems to show that it does. A widely cited article published in April suggests that people are most infectious about two days before the onset of coronavirus symptoms, and estimated that 44 percent of new infections were the result of transmission from people who still had no symptoms. Recently, a senior expert at the World Health Organization stated that transmission of the coronavirus by people without symptoms was "very rare," but later withdrew that claim. How does blood type influence the coronavirus? A study by European scientists is the first to document a strong statistical link between genetic variations and Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Having type A blood was linked to a 50 percent increase in a patient's need for oxygen or a respirator, according to the new study. How many people have lost their jobs due to coronavirus in the United States? The unemployment rate fell to 13.3 percent in May, the Labor Department said on June 5, an unexpected improvement in the nation's job market as hiring recovered faster than economists had expected. Economists had forecast the unemployment rate would rise to 20 percent, after hitting 14.7 percent in April, which was the highest since the government began keeping official statistics after World War II. But the unemployment rate fell, and employers added 2.5 million jobs, after more than 20 million were lost in April. Will the protests trigger a second viral wave of coronavirus? The massive protests against police brutality that have brought thousands of people to the streets of cities across the United States are generating the specter of new outbreaks of coronavirus, prompting political leaders, doctors, and public health experts to warn that crowds could cause an increase in cases. While many political leaders affirmed the protesters' right to express themselves, they urged protesters to wear face masks and maintain social distance, both to protect themselves and to prevent further spread of the virus in the community. Some infectious disease experts were reassured by the fact that the protests were held outdoors, saying the outdoor setting could mitigate the risk of transmission. How do we start exercising again without hurting ourselves after months of confinement? Exercise researchers and doctors have some compelling advice for those of us aiming to get back to regular exercise now: Start slowly and then speed up your workouts, also slowly. American adults tended to be about 12 percent less active after mandates to stay home began in March than in January. But there are steps you can take to facilitate your return to regular exercise safely. First, "start with no more than 50 percent of the exercise you were doing before Covid," says Dr. Monica Rho, chief of musculoskeletal medicine at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago. Thread on some preparatory squats, too, he advises. "When you haven't been exercising, you lose muscle mass." Expect some muscle aches after these preliminary post-closing sessions, especially a day or two later. But sudden or increasing pain during exercise is a wake-up call to stop and go home. My state is reopening. Is it safe to go out? States are slowly reopening. This means that more public spaces are available for use and more and more companies are allowed to reopen. The federal government is largely leaving the decision to the states, and some state leaders are leaving the decision to local authorities. Even if you are not told to stay home, it is a good idea to limit travel abroad and your interaction with other people. What is the risk of contracting coronavirus from a surface? Touching contaminated objects and then becoming infected with germs is not usually the way the virus spreads. But it can happen. Several studies of the flu, rhinovirus, coronavirus, and other microbes have shown that respiratory diseases, including the new coronavirus, can spread by touching contaminated surfaces, particularly in places such as daycares, offices, and hospitals. But a long chain of events has to happen for the disease to spread that way. The best way to protect yourself from the coronavirus, be it superficial transmission or close human contact, is social distancing, washing your hands, not touching your face, and wearing masks. What are the symptoms of coronavirus? Common symptoms include fever, dry cough, fatigue, and shortness of breath or shortness of breath. Some of these symptoms overlap with those of the flu, making detection difficult, but runny nose and congested sinuses are less common. The C.D.C. It has also added chills, muscle pain, sore throat, headache, and a new loss of sense of taste or smell as symptoms to watch out for. Most people get sick five to seven days after exposure, but symptoms can appear in as little as two days or up to 14 days. How can I protect myself while I fly? If air travel is inevitable, there are a few steps you can take to protect yourself. Most importantly: wash your hands often and stop touching your face. If possible, choose a window seat. An Emory University study found that during the flu season, the safest place to sit on a plane is by a window, as people sitting in window seats had less contact with potentially sick people . Disinfect hard surfaces. When you get to your seat and your hands are clean, use sanitizing wipes to clean hard surfaces of your seat such as head and armrest, seat belt buckle, remote control, display, back pocket and tray table. If the seat is hard and not porous or leather or leather, you can also clean it. (Using wipes on upholstered seats may cause a wet seat and spread of germs instead of killing them.) Should I wear a mask? The C.D.C. It has recommended that all Americans wear cloth masks if they go out in public. This is a change in federal guidance that reflects new concerns that the coronavirus is spreading by infected people with no symptoms. Until now, the C.D.C., like the W.H.O., has advised that ordinary people do not need to wear masks unless they are sick and cough. Part of the reason was preserving medical grade masks for healthcare workers who desperately need them at a time when they are continually in short supply. Masks do not replace hand washing and social distancing. What should I do if I feel sick? If you have been exposed to, or believe you have, the coronavirus, and you have a fever or symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath, call a doctor. They should give you advice on whether to get tested, how to get tested, and how to seek medical treatment without potentially infecting or exposing others.



Reopens

Tourist guides in Italy They have organized protests to raise awareness of the difficulties they face as the country emerges from confinement.

As people in NY They slowly return to the subway, they are finding a changed system, scented with lemon.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Brittany announced that single adults can spend the night in another house in a "bubble of support,quot; starting Saturday, reports the BBC.

AMC Theaters, the world's largest cineplex operator, said "almost all,quot; its locations in the United States and Great Britain would reopen in July.

Here is a summary of the restrictions in the 50 states..

What else are we following?

What are you doing

My partner and I are catching up on our drag story. We started with Netflix's "The Queen," which includes raw footage from a drag show in New York City, two years before the Stonewall uprising. Then we move on to "I Am Divine," and now we're seeing more recent drag queens in "Moving Parts," a documentary about Trixie Mattel. – John Bonanni, Cape Cod, Mass.

