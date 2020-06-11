Coronavirus protocols to restart Los Angeles television and film production – Up News Info

Security protocols were announced Thursday to restart film and TV production in Los Angeles, in the COVID era.

Production will officially resume tomorrow, and while protocols for other industries have been announced, officials at the state, county and city levels have been delayed in releasing requirements to resume film and television production. Governor Gavin Newsom promised protocols several times before punishing them with local leaders.

The city's website has only had these little details about what's to come:

Music, film and television production can be resumed, following the requirements established by the Department of Public Health which has been adopted from the labor and management agreements of the industry. Productions, cast, crew, and other industry workers must adhere to safety protocols agreed upon by the workforce and management, which county public health officials can further improve.

The L.A. County website, in listing details for other sectors, has completely omitted a section for entertainment production.

The County Board of Supervisors has contracted an Economic Resilience Task Force to make recommendations in 13 sectors. Given the complex and unique nature of film and television production, NBCU CEO Jeff Shell's industry task force has been very careful in consulting with the many unions and content producers involved.

Overall, the city and Mayor Eric Garcetti have followed the example of the county.