Coronavirus (MN): MDH reports 352 more cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Wednesday that the number of positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minnesota increased to 28,869, 352 more than Tuesday. Nineteen more people also died, for a total of 1,236 deaths.

The update comes as the state progresses to its next phase of loosening COVID-19 restrictions, allowing restaurants, bars, and gyms to serve customers indoors starting Wednesday.

READ MORE: Restaurants, bars and gyms authorized to reopen indoor customers on Wednesday

Currently, 427 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19, with 193 in intensive care beds, the lowest level in a month. Health officials closely monitor the ICU's capacity, as patients with COVID-19 and those undergoing elective surgeries increasingly occupy beds.

Since the outbreak began in March, more than 369,000 people in Minnesota have been tested for COVID-19. Of those who have contracted the virus, 24,675 have recovered and no longer need to be isolated, state health officials say.

PLUS: Update of MDH status for COVID-19

The state's goal is to be able to process 20,000 tests per day, which is enough for any resident with symptoms to get tested. On Tuesday, more than 8,800 people were tested for the virus in Minnesota.

For most people, the symptoms of COVID-19 are mild, such as fever and cough. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and people with underlying problems.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.