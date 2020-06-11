Coronavirus job cuts: Which companies in Europe are cutting their workforce due to COVID-19?

Unemployment across Europe has increased due to the coronavirus pandemic with airlines and the automotive sector that are making some of the biggest job cuts.

Around 397,000 people in the European Union lost their jobs in April, according to data from the EU statistics agency, published in June.

The EU unemployment rate rose to 6.6% in April, from a 12-year low of 6.4% the previous month, according to Eurostat. It is the largest increase in several years.

While leave schemes (which put workers on temporary vacations and have the government pay a percentage of their wages) across Europe are helping some protect themselves from the economic impact of COVID-19, others are less fortunate.

Here is our updated list of companies in Europe making job cuts due, or in part, to COVID-19.

United Kingdom

British Petroleum (10,000 jobs)

British oil giant BP announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs on Monday due to the coronavirus crisis, which has reduced global demand for oil and, in turn, its prices.

In a company-wide email seen by , CEO Bernard Looney confirmed the job cuts saying most would be done this year.

He said: “We will now begin a process that will see about 10,000 people leave BP, most by the end of this year.

Although the email did not specify where the layoffs would take place, he said: “Most of the affected people will be in office jobs. We are protecting the company's front line and, as always, prioritizing safe and reliable operations. ”

Mulberry (25% of the workforce)

Even luxury fashion can't take a break from the coronavirus. Mulberry, the British brand known for its expensive leather goods and bags, said Monday it would cut 25% of its global workforce.

Most of the work is expected to be done in the UK, where the vast majority of its staff work.

British Airways (up to 12,000 jobs)

British Airways announced in late April that it would cut up to 12,000 jobs from its 42,000 workforce due to the ravages of coronavirus in the travel industry.

The airline's parent company, International Airlines Group (IAG), said it needed to impose a "restructuring and redundancy program,quot; until demand for air travel returns to pre-coronavirus levels.

Job loss could also occur at other IAG airlines, Iberia and Vueling in Spain and Aer Lingus in Ireland, CEO Willie Walsh warned.

EasyJet (about 4,500 jobs)

British low-cost airline EasyJet has also announced that it will cut jobs in the wake of the coronavirus.

The company said 30% of its workforce would be cut, equivalent to about 4,500 jobs.

Ryanair, which will cut 3,000 jobs, 15% of its workforce, and chief Michael O & # 39; Leary said the move is "the bare minimum we need to survive the next 12 months."

Virgin Atlantic (3,000 jobs)

The firm has announced that it will cut more than 3,000 jobs in the UK and end its operation at Gatwick airport.

Ireland

Ryanair (about 3,000 jobs)

Budget airline Ryanair said it would cut 15% of its workforce globally, about 3,000 jobs, after the pandemic of ground flights.

Chief Executive Michael O’Leary took a 50% pay cut for April and May and has now extended it until the end of March next year.

O & # 39; Leary said the measures are "the minimum we need to survive the next 12 months."

France

Renault (15,000 jobs)

French automaker Renault announced in late May that it would cut 15,000 jobs worldwide as it tries to overcome the slump in car sales, which have plummeted further due to the coronavirus.

4,600 of those jobs would be cut in France. However, that figure may be less since Renault obtained a government loan of € 5 billion and in exchange would restructure its factories.

French President Emmanuel Macron told employees of two Renault factories that his future was guaranteed.

Renault, which belongs in part to the French government, was under pressure even before the COVID-19 coup and recorded its first defeat in a decade last year. He is also trying to escape the specter of Carlos Ghosn.

The job cuts come as part of his plans to find savings of € 2 billion over the next three years.

Airbus (up to 10,000 jobs)

The European aircraft maker said in May it could cut up to 10,000 jobs amid falling coronavirus travel. The job loss could also extend to its UK plant.

Airbus said in April that it would cut the number of planes it built by a third, as airlines canceled or delayed orders because flights have been interrupted.

Germany

Tui (8,000 jobs)

Anglo-German travel company Tui announced on May 13 that it would cut 8,000 jobs worldwide.

In a half-year financial report, he said the pandemic was "without a doubt the biggest crisis the tourism industry and Tui have faced."

In March, the German government granted Tui a loan of 1.8 billion euros to help him overcome the pandemic.

Thyssenkrupp (3,000 jobs)

The industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp announced on March 25 that it would cut 3,000 jobs at its steel unit in Germany as part of a COVID-19 "crisis package,quot;.

The group, which makes lifts and submarines, said it had reached an agreement with Germany's powerful IG Metall union to cut 2,000 jobs in the next three years and another 1,000 by 2026.

Lufthansa (22,000 jobs)

German airline Lufthansa said on June 11 that it would cut 22,000 jobs due to travel interruptions caused by the coronavirus. The airline said half of the job cuts would be in Germany.

Spain

Nissan (2,800 jobs)

The Japanese automaker announced on May 28 that it would close its factory in Barcelona, ​​which employs about 2,800 people.

Protests erupted with people burning tires to try to fight for their jobs.

The firm said the coronavirus had put pressure on the company and that it would target its markets in Asia and North America.

Scandinavia

Scandinavia Airlines (5,000 jobs)

While Scandinavia Airlines (SAS) also announced temporary job cuts in March, a month later it said 5,000 jobs, nearly half the total number of employees, will lose their jobs permanently.

The company, which belongs in part to Sweden and Denmark, said the possible downsizing of the workforce would be divided with approximately 1,900 jobs in Sweden, 1,300 in Norway and 1,700 in Denmark.