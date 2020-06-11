Coronavirus in Colorado, June 11: a look at the latest updates on COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Colorado continue a downward trend even as the total approaches 29,000. More than 5,000 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since early March, and 1,573 people have died with the coronavirus in their bodies.

Despite the state continuing to reopen, 23,082 Colorado residents applied for unemployment aid last week. It is the first week that initial applications have increased in Colorado since April 25, an indication that despite coronavirus restrictions being reversed, the economy is far from healthy.

Along with unemployment, more than 500,000 people are expected to join Medicaid and other health insurance plans by the end of 2020. The unprecedented jump is due to thousands losing their health insurance due to unemployment amid a crisis public health.

