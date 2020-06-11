Coronavirus cases are on the rise as states begin to reopen

The number of coronavirus infections in some states is increasing rapidly.

Both Florida and Arizona recently reported new daily records regarding new coronavirus cases.

The increase in infections is attributed to the reopening of states and people who do not meet the guidelines of social distancing.

Amid a worrying increase in the number of coronavirus cases, Arizona is now telling hospitals across the state to prepare emergency plans to combat what could be an overwhelming influx of patients with COVID-19.

"I would go so far as to say it is alarming," said Dr. William Hanage, a professor of epidemiology at Harvard University. "The only kind of comfort I can find is that I think social distance is generally easier in Arizona than in some places."

Specifically, the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZPHA) recently said that the state last Friday saw more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus. To put that figure in context, it's the largest number of COVID-19 cases Arizona has seen in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began in March.

While an increase in coronavirus cases can sometimes be attributed to a corresponding increase in coronavirus testing, that does not appear to be happening in this case. According to state health officials, the coronavirus is spreading throughout the state because people do not adhere to social distancing and do not follow general safety guidelines.

"The reason for the increase in the number of cases is not due to the increased evidence," said AZPHA Director Will Humble, in comments collected by Fox10Phoenix. "It is because there is more community outreach. This is a phenomenon that is happening in Arizona. The order to stay home was lifted and people's behavior changed by a penny and returned to pre-pandemic behavior."

What is especially concerning is that Arizona is not the only state experiencing a sudden increase in coronavirus cases. In fact, CNN reports that up to 19 states are seeing new outbreaks of coronavirus. So while the coronavirus is declining in former hotspots like New York City and Chicago, the situation is decidedly different in other parts of the country.

North Carolina recently broke the record for the number of people hospitalized with coronaviruses, according to the North Carolina Health Association. Hospitalizations reported are 774. Although there is plenty of capacity left in hospitals, the state is concerned about trends in hospitalizations that increased when restrictions were first relaxed and then again after Memorial Day weekend, the agency said.

Florida is another state that has seen the number of coronavirus infections dramatically increase in recent days. Last Thursday, Florida reported 1,419 new cases of coronavirus, a figure that is a one-day maximum for the state.

Other states that are seeing a jump in coronavirus cases include Arkansas, Kentucky, Washington, Vermont, South Carolina, Utah, Alabama, Tennessee, and Washington.

In total, there have been more than 2 million cases of coronavirus in the United States since the pandemic began. Looking ahead, a second wave almost seems inevitable given how little people adhere to the safety guidelines set by healthcare professionals.

That said, the current pandemic could have been much worse if the world did not implement strict blocking measures a few months ago. According to a recent study, the coronavirus could have infected 530 million more people if people were not under strict orders to quarantine.