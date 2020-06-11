"Cops" are archived indefinitely amid Black Lives Matter protests

FOX

After being under scrutiny for years, the long-running true crime television series has been removed from the Paramount Network list a few days after the episodes were removed from the broadcast.

Up News Info –

The long-running crime series "Cops" has been removed amid continued Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality and systematic racism.

The popular show launched in 1989 on Fox, where it ran for 25 seasons and was often combined with another real-life crime show, America & # 39; s Most Wanted.

In 2013, SpikeTV, which was later renamed the Paramount Network, reprized the series, but authorities have now announced that the show was canceled entirely, after the episodes were initially removed from the broadcast on Friday, June 5.

"The police are not on the Paramount Network and we have no current or future plans for him to return," a network spokesperson confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.

Police officers have been under scrutiny for years, since a 1994 study found that the program associated black people with violent crime far more frequently than white people.

After the cancellation, Color of Change, a nonprofit civil rights advocacy organization dedicated to strengthening the political voice of black Americans, celebrated the move, with a spokesperson telling the publication that the program has been " generating worrying implications for generations of viewers. "

In addition to "Cops" being shelved indefinitely, A&E's top-rated show "Live PD" is also off-hours during the period of social unrest.