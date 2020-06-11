Cop turned bassist Lady Gaga into police reform, discrimination and more

From police to rock, Jonny Goood it has experienced two different sides of public attention.

While the musician has adorned many stages with Lady Gaga, There was a time when Goood, née Jonathan Drummond, Wore a badge instead of a bass.

"I come from a long line of cops," Goood told E! News in an exclusive interview. "My father has been a police officer for 30 years, he is now a sergeant and I have an older brother who is also a police officer. I grew up wanting to do the same."

When she was in her early twenties, she worked at the Savannah Police Department, although her career would eventually take an unexpected turn. "I was a police officer, but I also began to realize that I had a little musical gift. I would take my bass and just practice," he recalled. "One day, after two years of playing, I wanted to try (break) new paths." At around $ 300, Goood went to Los Angeles and finally had the opportunity to work with Keyshia Cole, Miley Cyrus, Joe Jonas, Weekend and Wiz Khalifa

"So I got a call to work with Lady Gaga," he said. "That has been the height of my career: I was able to play the Super Bowl and the Oscars, the Grammys, Coachella. It was a great change, I like to say from police to rock. I thought I was going to be a police officer my whole life. It was a gamble "

While he was able to achieve his musical dream, Goood admitted that he was torn from leaving the police.