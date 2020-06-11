Cop turned bassist Lady Gaga into police reform, discrimination and more

Jaclyn Campanaro
From police to rock, Jonny Goood it has experienced two different sides of public attention.
While the musician has adorned many stages with Lady Gaga, There was a time when Goood, née Jonathan Drummond, Wore a badge instead of a bass.
"I come from a long line of cops," Goood told E! News in an exclusive interview. "My father has been a police officer for 30 years, he is now a sergeant and I have an older brother who is also a police officer. I grew up wanting to do the same."
When she was in her early twenties, she worked at the Savannah Police Department, although her career would eventually take an unexpected turn. "I was a police officer, but I also began to realize that I had a little musical gift. I would take my bass and just practice," he recalled. "One day, after two years of playing, I wanted to try (break) new paths." At around $ 300, Goood went to Los Angeles and finally had the opportunity to work with Keyshia Cole, Miley Cyrus, Joe Jonas, Weekend and Wiz Khalifa
"So I got a call to work with Lady Gaga," he said. "That has been the height of my career: I was able to play the Super Bowl and the Oscars, the Grammys, Coachella. It was a great change, I like to say from police to rock. I thought I was going to be a police officer my whole life. It was a gamble "
While he was able to achieve his musical dream, Goood admitted that he was torn from leaving the police.
"I miss him to this day," he told E! News. "My dad and brother are still out there with their boots on the ground. Part of me still wants to be there, but I feel like my voice will be heard more on this side of the world as an artist." But, it's great to be a black kid with police experience, so now, living in a world that seems to be falling apart, but is actually coming together, I have a little more understanding of what goes on behind the scenes with the department of police and as a black man. So I'm torn, but at the same time I feel like I'm well informed. "
Amid the Black Lives Matter movement with protests against police brutality and calls to remove the police, Goood shared his own knowledge of racial discrimination within the police.
"I would be lying if I said that racial discrimination does not exist in the police force. It definitely does," he said. "And it actually starts at the police academy. The academy does not teach the history of black injustice when it comes to the police department. And, as a police officer, as a black police officer, you see an increasing number of black people being arrested , for things like little marijuana seeds, like he's talking about a seed. I've seen cops tear cars apart just to find a marijuana seed. And once they find a seed, that kid will go to jail. It's sad to see When you're out there, you always get a black man arrested. Injustice is definitely there. "
Of the current protests after the death of George FloydGoood said: "It is the only way to make an impact and a change."
"The police need to be reformed and must start at the academy," he said. "It starts with education. My dad was a great cop and I'm a student of that. So, luckily for me, he was a good cop. But, at the academy, it's like any school. There are 50 men and women in one class and you can tell which will be good and which will be bad. You are spending time with them every day. "
He also developed specific ways that the police academy can improve. "I wish there was a better way to talk to their supervisors and express their concerns: to say that this man or this woman said or did something that worried me. I saw something strange that I am not comfortable with," he explained. . "I had that experience where I tried to say that I thought someone really shouldn't be a cop. But, a year later, he goes out and tackles an old black woman and breaks her hip. So, I think it starts there. There's no removing the process. The process of being hired is too simple, it's really too simple. And there's not much you can do once a police officer has a gun and a badge, except filing a civil complaint. I feel like the main problems really come from the academy. "
He also addressed the issue of profiling. "They need to teach not to outline," he told E! News. "Any police officer who says they don't profile is lying. Your job is to use your eyes and see what's going on and for a long time, they are teaching you to profile. They are teaching you that crime seems a certain path. No there is equality. They teach the use of force and the deadly use of force procedures. But, they don't teach you how not to outline. "
However, it is not only in surveillance that Goood sees ways to improve and raise awareness. "You see many artists, from YG Lady Gaga, standing and addressing issues of police brutality and injustice, helping people realize that black lives are important. I would like the major record labels that house many artists to do more to educate on the history of music, "he said." Many of the things we see in America's culture come from blacks and browns. The music and entertainment industries should be at the forefront of change as it is one of the largest sectors to capitalize on blacks. "
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas
Now, in a moment of national activism with stars making donations from multiple figures, the musician shared how celebrities can make a difference beyond their wallets.
"You see a lot of () donations to these major organizations and that's amazing, but you also look on a smaller level at the people that you can touch in your daily life and that you can impact first hand by supporting US-owned companies blacks, for example, "he explained. "Use your platform to educate people about the history of injustice that has been going on for the past 400 years from the great slave trade to the Trail of Tears when indigenous people were displaced from their lands and put up reserves. If you he's in a position of power, do your best to make sure everyone around you has the same and equal opportunity to succeed. "
As for Goood, who released a new song, "Feel It," he is pursuing the same goal he had as a police officer: to help.
"Being a police officer, my goal was to always help and be a service man. As a musician, as an artist and as an artist, you want to use your platform to make a change," he told E! News. "For both of you, you want to use your network, no matter how small or wide it is, to help as many people as you can. It's the same mindset. Surveillance is a beautiful job if you're a good cop."