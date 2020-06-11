Controversial termination of the zero bond policy; A troubling rebound in the Marin cases – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a summary of news each morning on top coronaviruses and stories related to the reopening of the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated news.

Good News – Neighbors helping neighbors

San Francisco teacher organizes fundraising effort to help undocumented workers

SAN FRANCISCO – Even before Governor Newsom promised state funds to help undocumented workers during the pandemic, hundreds of San Francisco educators promised part of their federal stimulus controls. During the on-site shelter, Frank Lara couldn't stop thinking about his fifth graders at Buena Vista Horace Mann Elementary School in the Mission District. Many of the students and their families would not receive federal stimulus checks. “For many of our families, undocumented families, all they have is their hands. All they have is their work. And they have to work two, three jobs to run an entire family in San Francisco, which is extremely expensive, "said Lara. read more

Napa Health Officials See Increase in New COVID-19 Cases After Easing Restrictions

NAPA – Napa County was one of the first to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the Bay Area, but now health officials are seeing an increase in new cases. Some may assume you are connected to dining indoors or opening beauty salons in Napa County, but Dr. Karen Relucio, the County Public Health Officer, says that is not the case. She is asking residents to change their forms before tighter restrictions have to be applied again.

"This place has been a zoo with people who think Napa is open," said Keith Borges, a Napa resident. "So I'm just waiting for the peak." read more

Popular Dim Sum restaurant on Santana Row closes forever due to COVID-19

SAN JOSE – A longtime tenant in a popular South Bay outdoor shopping mall is closing its doors forever due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the owners confirmed Wednesday. Since 2005, Sino has been serving Modern Chinese and Dim Sun in Santana Row. Customers seeking online reservations during the event will now be greeted with a farewell note. "I mean it was probably the most difficult decision of our lives," said Sino COO Julian Yeo. "In our industry, a 15-year career is quite long, that means you were doing quite well." read more

Disney plans to reopen California theme parks in July

ANAHEIM – Disney plans to reopen its southern California theme parks in mid-July after what will be a four-month shutdown due to the coronavirus, the company said Wednesday. Disney parks, experiences and products said in a statement that the goal is to reopen Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on July 17. A nearby Disney-themed shopping area would reopen on July 9. Advance reservations will be required for theme park visitors and capacity will be limited, the statement said. Events that draw large crowds, such as parades and nightly shows, will not return immediately and Disney characters will be in the parks but will not be available to meet with visitors, according to the statement. read more

The State Judicial Council votes to end COVID-19's policy of bail

SACRAMENTO – On Wednesday, the California Judicial Council voted to end the COVID-19 bail emergency schedule, in addition to other measures as California continues its gradual reopening. The Judicial Council voted 17-2 to rescind the bail policy, effective as of June 20. The COVID-19 temporary bond schedule that set the alleged bond at $ 0 for people accused of low-level crimes, a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 in prisons and surrounding communities. Law enforcement agencies and local prosecutors in the Bay Area have protested the suspects' bail, saying some of those released should not be eligible for bail and are often repeat offenders. while on bail. read more

Hundreds flock to Stinson Beach; Marin Health Officials Concerned About Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

STINSON BEACH – Hundreds of people flocked to Marin County's Stinson Beach on Wednesday when temperatures rose to 80 degrees under clear skies. The recently reopened parking lot was full and the beach was literally a sea of ​​people sunbathing. Some practiced social distancing in this era of COVID-19, while others did not. Few wore required face covers while walking. Zachary Lafaille was one of those who visited the beach. "This is the busiest I've ever seen," said LaFaille, who lives in Napa. read more

Muni restores some routes canceled due to a pandemic to support essential travel

SAN FRANCISCO – Starting Saturday, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will make changes to its transit service, including the return of some routes that had been previously discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Muni, under the changes, full routes for 5-Fulton and 30-Stockton will be restored. Service along 7-Noriega will be restored from Ortega Street and 48th Avenue to Funston Avenue and Irving Street, and service along line 43-Masonic will be restored from Geary Boulevard and Masonic Avenue to Geneva Avenue and Munich Street . Additionally, service along the 28-19th Avenue line will extend north to California Street and Seventh Avenue. read more

Sonoma County to allow winery and brewery tasting rooms to reopen without serving food

SONOMA COUNTY – Health officials in Sonoma County announced Wednesday that wineries and brewery tasting rooms in the county will be able to operate again without the requirement to serve food at the same time starting Friday. County officials announced the change Wednesday afternoon, the latest relaxation of restrictions recently after widespread shelter orders were implemented in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The change will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, the same date that Governor Gavin Newsom is easing the requirement. Last month, the county had allowed wineries and tasting rooms to reopen for sit-down cookouts if the business had a food facility permit, but otherwise they could only provide pickups and sidewalk deliveries. read more

Santa Clara County Orders All Large Healthcare Providers to Offer Free COVID-19 Tests

SAN JOSE – Santa Clara County on Wednesday ordered all major healthcare systems in the county to provide free coronavirus testing for all patients in high-risk categories, including people who regularly travel on public transportation. Dr. Sara Cody, County Public Health Officer, said that while many health care providers are already providing COVID-19 tests to their patients that must be evaluated immediately, the order now requires all acute care hospitals , and all clinics and urgent care centers operate by organizations that run an acute care hospital in the county or elsewhere to provide the test. read more

Reopening: San Francisco officials working to accelerate the reopening process of COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO – While many homeowners are barely hanging on to their closed businesses, city leaders are working on a plan to accelerate the reopening process that has closed San Francisco for months during the COVID-19 crisis. Supervisor Aaron Peskin said San Francisco was about to ask the state for permission to move the reopening process more quickly, by requesting a variation of Phase 2. "We are going to vote hopefully this coming Tuesday to formally request that the state give us that variation so that the director of health has much more freedom to bring forward dates for bars, outdoor dining, indoor dining, whatever, "Peskin said. read more

SFMTA, San Francisco Supervisors Announce 2-Year Suspension of Muni Rate Increases

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority and city supervisors on Tuesday announced a suspension of fare increases for the next two years. At a press conference Wednesday morning, supervisors Aaron Peskin and Dean Preston announced that they had reached an SFMTA leadership deal on a series of transit service reforms in exchange for abandoning an amendment to the letter that would have removed the exclusive authority of the transport agency to increase rates. In April, the Board of Supervisors passed a resolution directing the SFMTA Board of Directors to suspend any rate increases during the 2020/21 budget cycle due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on traffic-dependent communities. read more