Common and Keke Palmer to Host Charity Event for Equal Justice Efforts

The next event called & # 39; Bear Witness, Take Action & # 39; It will feature panels and discussions with experts and activists, as well as performances by John Legend and Trey Songz.

Rapper Common and actress Keke Palmer They are helping YouTube bosses launch a new initiative to combat racial injustice by hosting a live fundraising event this weekend.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has pledged $ 100 million as part of a multi-year plan aimed at "amplifying and developing the voices of black creators and artists and their stories" and highlighting the type of content that will benefit from the background, officials on the broadcast platform will present a special show on Saturday June 13, 2020 called "Bear Witness Take Action"

Common and Keke will headline the show, which will feature panels and discussions with racing experts, activists, YouTube creators, and various public figures, as well as musical performances by John Legend and Trey songzVariety reports.

Throughout the live broadcast, viewers will be asked to consider donating to support the nonprofit Equality Justice Initiative.

"On YouTube, we believe that black lives matter and we all need to do more to dismantle systemic racism," Wojcicki shared in a blog post announcing the new fund. "We are committed to doing better as a platform to focus and amplify black voices and perspectives."

"Bear Witness, Take Action", to be co-produced by officials of the basketball star Lebron JamesSpringHill Entertainment company will start at 6 p.m. ET here.