Comic-Con officially establishes the virtual edition with Comic-Con @ Home – Up News Info

This year, San Diego Comic-Con will look a little different, because it will all take place online and it will be FREE to the masses! Yes, you heard correctly, for the first time in the history of the pop culture confab, Comic-Con will take place at virtually no cost. Titled Comic-Con @ Home, the meeting will begin on the same dates as the previously canceled Comic-Con, July 22-26.

Shortly after it was announced that Comic-Con was canceled due to the pandemic, they mocked an issue at home. They recently released some details on the virtual edition that "hopes to bring the best of the Comic-Con experience and a sense of its community to anyone with an Internet connection and an interest in all aspects of pop culture."

Comic-Con @ Home plans include an online showroom complete with everyone's favorite exhibitors offering promotions, special offers, and limited edition products unique to the celebration. And like the in-person event, Comic-Con @ Home promises exclusive panels and presentations on comics, games, TV, movies, and a wide variety of themes from editorials, studios, and more. They will also have a Masquerade, as well as other activities that fans can participate in from their own homes.

If you miss having a lanyard with a badge around your neck, these will be available for attendees to print, but it's all free. No more camping to wait in line for Hall H, no more dodging drunken cosplayers in the Gaslamp District, at least for this year's ceremony. Comic-Con will be open to everyone and there will be no limits on the number of people who can attend.

"For the first time in our 50-year history, we are pleased to welcome virtually anyone from around the world," said SDCC spokesman David Glanzer. "Although the conditions of staying home make this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread a little joy and strengthen our sense of community."