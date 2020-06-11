Comcast and Byron Allen end racial discrimination dispute

Comcast settled a long-running racial discrimination dispute with black media mogul Byron Allen, and agreed to add three Allen channels to its cable packages.

Allen sued Comcast for $ 20 billion in 2015 for refusing to carry seven of his networks, saying it was because of his race. Comcast said it declined to broadcast the channels because the programming was not original or of sufficient quality. Allen also sued Charter, another cable company, for $ 10 billion for refusing to transport its networks.

The case went to the Supreme Court, which in Marc H reversed a lower court ruling in Allen's favor. The Supreme Court said Allen had to prove that race was the deciding factor in Comcast's decision not to offer him a contract, not one of several factors. Allen called that decision "detrimental to the civil rights of millions of Americans."

Comcast and Allen's company Entertainment Studios Networks said Wednesday that Comcast would include the Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV and JusticeCentral.TV channels in their cable packages. He also extended agreements on the Weather Channel and 14 broadcast stations owned by Entertainment Studios. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Many companies, while pledging solidarity with black employees and black people against injustice, are beginning to face lack of diversity and allegations of racism in their own organizations.

Comcast, the owner of NBCUniversal, pledged $ 100 million for social justice Monday and said it would accelerate its diversity efforts. Comcast said it "would put the full weight of our company's media resources behind highlighting black voices and black stories."