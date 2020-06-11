Colston statue taken out of the water in Bristol, UK, after Black Lives Matter protests

A statue of a slave trader pushed into a British port by anti-racist protesters has been pulled out of the water.

Black Lives Matter activists sank an Edward Colston memorial during a rally in the city of Bristol over the weekend.

People look at the pedestal of the downed statue of Edward Colston in Bristol, England, after the statue's fall on Sunday at a Black Lives Matter demonstration. (AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The Bristol City Council pulled the statue out of the water in the early morning hours, reports the BBC.

It will now become a local museum exhibit, complete with its anti-racism graffiti.

"The ropes that were tied around it, the added spray paint, is still there, so we'll keep it that way," said Ray Barnett, head of collections and archives for Bristol City Council.

Protesters drop a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in the port of Bristol during a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bristol, England. (Ben Birchall / PA via AP)

There were calls to remove stature before the UK's Black Lives Matter movement protested in solidarity with George Floyd protests In the USA.

Floyd died at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on his neck for about nine minutes.

The Colston name is commonly used in the region, with places like schools now seeking to change it.

Protesters drop a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into the port of Bristol during a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bristol. It has now been recovered and will be placed in a museum. (Ben Birchall / PA via AP)

A worker rests after the statue of slave owner Robert Milligan, on the West India Quay, east of London, was demolished. (Yui Mok / PA via AP)

Meanwhile, the London Docklands Museum removed a statue of slave owner Robert Milligan this week.