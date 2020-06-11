Colston statue taken out of the water in Bristol, UK, after Black Lives Matter protests

A statue of a slave trader pushed into a British port by anti-racist protesters has been pulled out of the water.
Black Lives Matter activists sank an Edward Colston memorial during a rally in the city of Bristol over the weekend.
The Bristol City Council pulled the statue out of the water in the early morning hours, reports the BBC.
It will now become a local museum exhibit, complete with its anti-racism graffiti.
"The ropes that were tied around it, the added spray paint, is still there, so we'll keep it that way," said Ray Barnett, head of collections and archives for Bristol City Council.
Floyd died at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on his neck for about nine minutes.
The Colston name is commonly used in the region, with places like schools now seeking to change it.
Meanwhile, the London Docklands Museum removed a statue of slave owner Robert Milligan this week.
There are calls across the country as well as in the US. USA To remove similar monuments.