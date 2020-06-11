Colorado bill would make hospitals allow visits for COVID-19 patients

In the closing hours of Colorado's 2020 legislative session, lawmakers are pushing to pass a law that allows hospitalized patients with COVID-19 to have at least one visitor each.

It is in response to the fact that in Colorado, as elsewhere, the more than 1,500 people who died while infected with the new coronavirus have in many cases spent their last hours apart from family and friends due to the infectious nature of the virus. .

"This bill is about humanity and compassion," said Rep. Tim Geitner, R-Colorado Springs, who sponsors the proposal. "The purpose of the law is to ensure that loved ones can hold hands at the most critical moment of need."

The bill, HB-1425, has bipartisan support in both houses, with Rep. Edie Hooton, D-Boulder, joining Geitner in the House, and Sen. Jim Smallwood, Parker's Republican, in association with Senator Joann Ginal, D- Fort Collins, in the Senate.

Hooton said: “We are deeply grateful for the protective measures that hospitals have had to take to prevent transmission of the coronavirus to patients and staff while caring for Colorado residents. We encourage Colorado hospital administrators to find ways to include visitors in the care of their patients, especially at the end of life, while following infection prevention policies and best practices. "

But the Colorado Hospital Association quickly announced its opposition to this bill, arguing in a letter. shared by a 9News reporter that change of policy is not necessary.

"The vast majority of Colorado hospitals have exceptions to these restrictions that allow a visitor at the beginning of life and at the end of life," the letter says.

The bill does not apply only to patients with coronavirus.

"Many patients undiagnosed with COVID-19 have been forced to be alone during their treatment for serious conditions, trauma, illness, heart attacks, and routine and emergency surgeries; some have been forced to be alone throughout the course of its treatment, ”says the bill.

Colorado's 2020 legislative session is likely to end on Saturday, which means the bill will have to move quickly to become law. The fact that Capitol leaders allowed his presentation so late in the session is a strong indication that they intend to approve it.