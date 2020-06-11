Coiled Coronavirus Refugees Clean Up Pet Shelter at Pleasanton Valley Humane Society – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) – Things can get a little lonely during three months of isolation from friends. Therefore, many people seek to adopt a friend, the four-legged type.

The Valley Human Society in Pleasanton generally tries to find homes for unwanted pets. But lately there are many more homes than pets.

"It's an adoption frenzy and it's fantastic. We love it," said Melanie Sadek, the shelter's executive director.

People are so hungry for company during the shelter-in-place that the demand for a furry housemate has reached levels that the shelter has never seen before.

“On average, when you have the facility open, you may have five phone calls to ask about a certain animal. It could take up to a week, maybe two weeks to send them home, ”Sadek said. At this time, we can receive from 50 phone calls per available animal.

Betsy Irish's family had no idea that it would be so difficult to finally find their new dog, Lance.

"We've been from Los Angeles to San Jose, to Santa Rosa. We were in Vallejo, Stockton, Lodi, Fremont, whatever," Irish said. "There are many people who want dogs and we were very lucky, because look at Lance! "

Another reason the facility is so empty is that most animals are kept offsite in foster homes and are only brought in to meet potential adopters. Valley Humane typically has about 75 foster breeders, such as Sarah Taylor, who currently cares for three six-week-old kittens. But when the shelter had to close its building, it called for more foster homes. More than 500 people were volunteers.

"I just think that as humans we have to take care of something and not talk to ourselves!" Sadek said. "And Zoom only does a lot for us!"

She could be on to something. In the moments when we feel most helpless, it feels good to help someone else. Even someone with a mustache.

"It's very rewarding," said Taylor, as she picked up a small kitten. "I mean, look at these guys! It's a dream! "

The shelter director says people are frustrated when they can't find a pet to adopt. She recommends that they "cast a larger network,quot; and look for shelter websites outside the area. And it says it helps if people are less picky about the type or breed of animals they might be looking for.