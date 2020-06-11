Cocktail Chattables

Currently, real estate markets across the country are evolving and adapting to the new realities of COVID-19. These new levels of adjustment are present in areas such as technology, showing properties, how vendors prepare for exhibitions, loan standards, health and safety considerations, and generally understand the psychology and energy of the market.

Recognizing that we live in a somewhat different world, I think the question arises, "What does this mean if I am buying or selling (or both)?" The biggest driver of any housing decision is where and how people may want to live! I will try to help by reflecting on some real estate history combined with current events to provide a clearer perception of the real estate world.

America's financial systems look very different today than before the Great Recession (2008-2011). Massive changes occurred, strengthening lending standards, allowing only creditworthy borrowers to obtain mortgages. The clear proof of this success is amplified by default, and foreclosure rates hit record lows.

The United States has had a housing shortage since the recession, with a demand for housing that constantly outstrips supply. The chief economist of the National Association of Realtors (NAR), Lawrence Yun, predicts that “once we get over the worst of this crisis, the demand for housing will quickly re-emerge. Our economic recovery will not be slow, like the 2008 financial crisis. "

Property has become a financial rock during this economic challenge, and Congress has helped protect this investment, which remains the best opportunity Americans have potentially to restore long-term net worth.

In comparison, job losses during the Great Depression occurred slowly over five years, while during this pandemic, unemployment increased dramatically over a three-month period, however, not due to problems related to the economy. Work has improved slightly (may take a year or two) and a vaccine will be developed and tested (probably within a year), easing economic stress. In the 1930s, financial institutions (banks) simply failed, instead of having a Federal Reserve immediately ahead of the crisis, avoiding any bank runs. Yun also predicted that home sales (not prices) could decline as much as 15% this year, but would increase as much as 18% in 2021, with modest increases in value.

As of May 10, 8.2% of all mortgages were lenient (giving homeowners up to one year of deferred payments), without affecting their credit. More than four million homeowners are now enrolled in an indulgence program. That number has been flattening in the past two weeks, while there have been consecutive increases in weekly mortgage applications as demand for home ownership grows.

Since the constant and growing demand is combined with enormously low borrowing costs, it leaves an incredible opportunity for buyers to buy and develop real financial capital, even though it is more of a sellers market.

Sellers have started to pull out of the market and houses are selling rapidly again in most price ranges. Multiple offers are back in vogue for the low to medium price ranges. A healthy domino effect begins with strong entry-level to mid-range home sales. Those sellers are now positioned to buy mid to high price points, reinforcing all real estate sales.

Sellers may have the advantage, but keen negotiation skills, expert clauses with perfectly written contracts, and knowing how to accommodate sellers can only help buyers. By working with strong and experienced brokers, buyers can navigate through escalation clauses, assessment contingencies, and desired timing issues. A broker's experience is not only valuable in submitting well-written offers, but also provides the benefit of your preferred inspectors, lenders, and other valuable providers.

New listings and pending sales increased substantially in late May, as reported by REColorado. The new listings totaled 7,312 in May, an increase of 56.4% from April, but a decrease of 16.87% from May 2019. However, Denver not only has new sellers, but also those who put their homes back on the market with precautions. Pending sales in May were incredible, with more than 6,800, an increase of 115% compared to April and 12% stronger than in May 2019.

The burning question that is most frequently asked is: How has COVID-19 affected what buyers are looking for?

The summarized responses are as follows:

– More efficient floor plans

– Flexible spaces / bonus rooms that can double serve

– A room that can accommodate a Murphy bed

– Good storage space (basements or place for storage shed)

– Larger kitchen pantries

– Home office flexibility: no more working in the kitchen

– Outdoor spaces: highly desired gardens and patios

– Multiple generations living under one roof … includes young adult children, parents and grandchildren.

They can all be a consideration or a necessity. Stay tuned! More lifestyle trends and dynamics are being considered.

