Coachella and Stagecoach announce dates for 2021 festivals – Up News Info Los Angeles

INDIAN (CBSLA) – New dates for Coachella and Stagecoach were announced Thursday, a day after Riverside County officials said the popular music festivals would not take place in October, as previously rescheduled.

"A year without Coachella and Stagecoach is difficult for us to understand, but we intend to return in 2021," said a statement from event organizer Goldenvoice posted on social media.

Coachella is slated to return for two weekends in 2021: April 9-11 and April 16-18. Stagecoach is slated to return for a weekend in 2021: April 23-25.

All 2020 pass holders have the option to transfer their tickets for next year or request a refund.