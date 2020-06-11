CNN Films Acquires Docu ‘Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President’ – Up News Info

CNN Films has acquired the broadcast rights in North America of the documentary directed by Mary Wharton Jimmy Carter, president of Rock & Roll. The film produced by Chris Farrell and written by Bill Flanagan. The documentary was originally slated to open the Tribeca Film Festival in April. It has now been established as the closing film for AFI Docs on June 21.

The documentary chronicles the role of popular music in propelling a relatively unknown Georgian candidate to the White House, and the significant role that music has played in the life and work of President Carter. The film shows how Carter's passion for music gave him an unexpected advantage as a presidential candidate, drawing on a force that transcended racial and generational divisions, and often party lines.

Related story Tribeca Film Festival establishes & # 39; Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President & # 39; for opening night

From Bob Dylan to Johnny Cash to Willie Nelson, Carter developed iconic friendships and his appreciation for music helped define his administration. The documentary features rare images and interviews with Carter and Willie Nelson, Bono, Bob Dylan, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Jimmy Buffett, Roseanne Cash, Chuck Leavell, Paul Simon, Andrew Young, and Madeline Albright.

“When Chris and Mary came to Plains to show the film to me and my family, it was entertaining and emotional for all of us. The movie exceeded my expectations in every way, "said President Carter." I'm excited that Rock & roll chair It will reach a wide audience on CNN. Despite the difficult times we are in, the film highlights my personal belief that we must maintain hope and that music is a powerful source of hope in difficult times. "

Farrell and Wharton said in a joint statement: "When we started this journey two and a half years ago, our goal was to tell an interesting and surprising story about President Carter and his relationship to music, in the hope that it would make people do it. see in a new light. Being able to share the film with millions of Americans through this agreement with CNN Films is a significant step toward achieving that goal. The fact that we were able to screen the film for the President and receive his endorsement has been one of the most rewarding aspects of the project. We hope that CNN viewers will come out with a new appreciation not only for his moral courage and leadership, but also for the fact that he's pretty good. ”

Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President is a production of Not Just Peanuts. It was funded by Thunder Moccasin Pictures. Dave Kirkpatrick served as a producer. Executive producers include Dan Braun, Peter Conlon, David Crawford, and Mary Wharton.

The deal was negotiated by Stacey Wolf, senior vice president of business affairs for CNN Worldwide on behalf of CNN Films, and by Dan Braun and Josh Braun of Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers.