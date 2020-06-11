Claims Court Rules Whitmer exceeded his authority – Up News Info Detroit

Up News Info Detroit – In a Free Press article, Michigan Claims Court Judge Christopher Murray ruled that Governor Whitmer went beyond his authority when preparing for possible felony penalties for companies that violated his related emergency orders. with the security of the COVID-19 workspace.

Judge Murray wrote that the most severe sanction that the Governor has authorized under Michigan law is a misdemeanor. The Governor's Whitmers Executive Order, which established requirements on everything from social distancing to employee evaluation and other measures, said any violation would be part of the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Act (MIOSHA).

The governor's office cited that according to MIOSHA law, fines could be up to $ 70,000 and possible felony convictions. Which according to the law, could lead to violators up to 3 years in state prison. Judge Murray ruled that the statutes that Governor Whitmer used to enforce his EO can only establish fines and penalties for misdemeanor convictions. Fine much less than the serious crimes the governor's office was seeking.

According to the Free Press, Judge Murray wrote in his order: "There is simply no room within unambiguous legal language to add additional penalties, let alone incorporate different and more severe penalties from a separate legal scheme, such as felony charges and increase fines established in MIOSHA ".

Since then, Governor Whitmer has canceled the May 21 order, but the current order still has the MIOSHA wording. Courtney Convington, spokeswoman for Attorney General Dana Nessel, said they are currently reviewing the ruling considering new steps. It is not yet clear if the governor's office will appeal.

The lawsuit was filed by Associated Builders & Contractors of Michigan and DJ’s Lawn Service, Inc. The sole charge of his lawsuit was awarded immediate victory, however other matters are still being considered in the case.

As reported by Free Press, the Associated Builders and Contractors claim that "new unconstitutional seizures of power that strip local authorities of their enforcement power, set impossible legal compliance standards and threaten workers and employers with draconian sanctions from state agencies. "

Both Michigan Associate Builders and Contractors and Michigan's AFL-CIO say Michigan workers have redress if they feel that their employers are violating workplace safety issues related to the Governor's COVID-19 regulations or applicable MIOSHA laws.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Detroit Free Press information contributed to this report.



Related