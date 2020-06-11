City Investigating Use of Force Complaints, 7 LAPD Employees Removed from Field Duties – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Rapper Chika posted videos on Instagram documenting his arrest inside a bus after a protest on May 31.

"I'm here because I saw them put their hands on my manager while she was trying to leave," Chika can be heard saying. "I said, 'Hey, she's leaving.' They said, 'Bring her too.'

The 23-year-old and her manager, Krystale Hartsfield, said they were detained for more than seven hours despite trying to leave after police ordered them and other peaceful protesters to disperse.

They said his hands were zippered behind his back, loaded onto a bus in the Fairfax district, taken to Van Nuys and released hours later with a summons.

"It was an abuse of power," said Hartsfield. "They were trying to show us that they were responsible and that, although we were leaving, because we were there in the first place, they wanted to show us that they shouldn't even be here."

After being inundated with complaints like that and worse, LAPD announced Wednesday that it had already removed seven officers from the field for using excessive force during the protests and has 40 investigators investigating the misconduct allegations.

According to officials, 58 cases have been reviewed so far, 28 of which involved claims of excessive force.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a briefing on Wednesday that every complaint filed deserved a full investigation.

And as I said, if there are consequences, including suspension or removal, they will come, "he said.

Community advocates have also called for an end to LAPD's use of less deadly projectiles and batons, throwing a bag of rubber bullets and caps in front of police headquarters on Wednesday morning that they said were used against peaceful protesters in the past two weeks.

Garcetti said Wednesday that there may be times when the use of projectiles and batons might be appropriate, but said he was asking the police commission for advice to minimize its use, referring to recent reports, including one on a homeless man. in a wheelchair that could have been shot during the protests.

"There are some very troubling images we saw of people where there seemed to be absolutely no reason why anyone should have taken one of these less than lethal rounds in one position, sitting in a wheelchair or something else," he said. Garcetti. "But we have to make sure that those investigations are done entirely."

LAPD said the seven officers removed from field service would remain on-duty while awaiting the outcome of the investigations.