Chrissy Teigen wakes up from a breast surgery to a funny note from her daughter Luna

The 34-year-old celebrity cookbook author is recovering after going under the knife to remove the breast implants she received when she was 20.

Chrissy Teigen You are recovering after having surgery to remove your breast implants.

The model, cookbook author and television personality previously explained that she was preparing to go under the knife to reverse a boob job she had done at the age of 20 after she started experiencing discomfort.

On Thursday June 11, 2020, Teigen, who is married to the singer. John Legend, he updated his Twitter fans to reveal that the operation had gone well and showed off a fun card he had received from the couple's four-year-old daughter Luna.

"The surgery was great!" she tweeted. "The note I woke up with is the best part."

"Have fun getting your boobies out, Love Luna," read one side of the card, while on the back, the boy had written, "Goodbye fools."