Chrissy Teigen had her breast implants removed and Luna's note is golden

"Have fun kicking your ass off." Moon love
Chrissy shared the news after drawing criticism online for taking a COVID-19 test. In an Instagram post, she said, "A lot of people are understandably curious (and curious!), So I'll say it here: I'm pulling my tits out …"
Well, we are pleased to report that you have officially withdrawn from breast implant removal surgery, and everything went well! In her Instagram caption, Chrissy wrote, "The surgery went perfectly! Very, very, very sore, but waking up to this made it go away for at least half a minute." This is what he woke up to:
It is a note from Luna that says: "Have fun taking out your fools."
It was a good farewell indeed.
Here's a more comfortable ~ boob ~ life for Chrissy and a speedy recovery!
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!