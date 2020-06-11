Chrissy Teigen gets a must-see card from Luna after implant removal

Children really say the damn things.
Chrissy Teigen you are getting an extra TLC from your 4 year old daughter, Luna Stephens, after undergoing surgery to remove your breast implants. The model and cookbook author visited Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of the fun handmade card Luna gave Chrissy while she was recovering.
"Have fun pulling out your boobs. Love, Luna," said the note. "Goodbye, you fools," the boy scribbled on the other side.
Chrissy captioned her post, "The surgery was perfect! Very, very, very sore, but waking up to this made it go away for at least half a minute."
Last month, the 34-year-old woman shared with fans the very personal reason why she had a coronavirus test done prior to the procedure.
"I'm pulling my tits out!" Chrissy revealed on Instagram. "They have been great to me for many years, but I got over it. I wish I could put a dress of my size, lie on my belly in sheer comfort! On top of me! All right. I'll still have breasts, they'll just be sheer fat. which is everything, first of all. A bag of stupid and miraculous fat. "
Chrissy's journey with her breast implants has been controversial, and the mother of two described her decision to go unnoticed as one of her biggest regrets.
"Yes, I did my breasts when I was about 20 years old," she said. Glamor United Kingdom in March. "It was more of a swimsuit thing. I thought if I was going to pose lying on my back, I want them to be happy! But then you have babies and they fill with milk and deflate and now I'm screwed."
Years later, Chrissy realized that she wanted her implants removed sooner rather than later.
"If I could do one thing, it would be getting up," he said, adding: "I think you are supposed to replace (the implants) every 10 years. But when you have children you think about (the risks) of surgery and I think:" This it's not the way I want to die, in breast surgery. "
Needless to say, we're glad Chrissy is well on the road to recovery!