Chrissy Teigen gets a must-see card from Luna after implant removal

Children really say the damn things.

Chrissy Teigen you are getting an extra TLC from your 4 year old daughter, Luna Stephens, after undergoing surgery to remove your breast implants. The model and cookbook author visited Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of the fun handmade card Luna gave Chrissy while she was recovering.

"Have fun pulling out your boobs. Love, Luna," said the note. "Goodbye, you fools," the boy scribbled on the other side.

Chrissy captioned her post, "The surgery was perfect! Very, very, very sore, but waking up to this made it go away for at least half a minute."

Last month, the 34-year-old woman shared with fans the very personal reason why she had a coronavirus test done prior to the procedure.