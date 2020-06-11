Chinese government removes pangolin scales from approved list of traditional medicine ingredients

The Chinese government has removed pangolin scales from its 2020 list of approved ingredients used in traditional Chinese medicine, a move activists describe as a "critical step,quot; to save the world's most trafficked mammal.



Pangolins are scale-covered insectivores, about the size of a domestic cat, that are highly valued in Asia for their meat and scales.

Last year alone, authorities seized more than 130 tons of pangolin-related products, an estimated number to represent up to 400,000 animals, according to conservation group WildAid.



A pangolin carries his baby at a Bali zoo in Bali, Indonesia. (AP)

There are eight pangolin species found in Asia and Africa. To date, three species are classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature: the Chinese pangolin, the Philippine pangolin and the Sunda pangolin, found throughout Southeast Asia.

The remaining five species, including the Indian pangolin, are listed as vulnerable or endangered.



Although pangolin scales are made from keratin, the same material found in human nails and rhino horn, traditional Chinese medicine promotes the belief that they improve blood circulation and reduce inflammation.



According to Chinese state media, on Tuesday, the latest edition of the Chinese Pharmacopoeia, an official government compendium of medicines covering traditional Chinese and Western medicines, no longer includes pangolin scales on the list of approved ingredients, due to "exhaustion of wild resources. "



In 2016, delegates to a UN wildlife conference voted to ban trade in all four species of Asian pangolins. (AP)

"These actions by China will have a real impact, these are critical steps that needed to be taken if real conservation was to happen for these animals," said David Olson, director of Conservation at WWF Hong Kong.



"Most of the demand for pangolin comes from traditional Chinese medicine and consumption. That is what is driving this large-scale illegal trade."



The decision to remove the pangolin from the official list comes just days after the Chinese State Bureau of Forestry and Pasture announced that the Chinese pangolin would become a "world-class protected wild animal," the highest protection status. possible together with pandas and tigers.



Sophia Zhang, director of the Pangolin Working Group of the China Foundation for Green Development and Biodiversity Conservation, said that while she was satisfied with the result, she felt it came "a little late."



"Many years have passed. How many pangolins have already been hunted and killed?" she said.



A pangolin from the Johannesburg Veterinary Wildlife Hospital is taken to a nearby field to search for food near Johannesburg. (AP)

The pangolin trade has had a devastating impact on local Asian populations.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, pangolin populations in China have declined by more than 90 percent since 1960.



As pangolins in Asia were hunted to their limits, a booming scale trade in pangolin species native to Africa began.

Between 2013 and 2019, two African pangolin species, the white-bellied pangolin and the giant pangolin, have seen their populations go from vulnerable to endangered.



Despite the fact that China banned the import of pangolin products in 2018, the trade continued, with large shipments regularly intercepted on its way to the country.



Some of the 12 tons of pangolin scales worth around $ 38.1 million are on display at an undisclosed site in Singapore. (AP)

But Steve Blake, Wildaid's chief representative in Beijing, said there has been a growing public movement within China in recent years pressing for more protection for pangolins.



"The momentum has been building for years … when this news was announced yesterday, it was trending on (Chinese) social media with more than 150 million views," he said.



The latest move to protect pangolins comes in the wake of new research suggesting that pangolins kept in wildlife markets in China may have helped to incubate the new coronavirus before it spreads to humans.



The virus has now infected more than seven million people worldwide since it was detected last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, including at least 84,000 cases in mainland China.



According to a team of researchers from Duke University and Los Alamos National Laboratory, the virus repeatedly switched genes with similar strains that infect bats, pangolins and a possible third species before jumping into humans.



Thai customs officials load African pangolin scales into a sack at the headquarters of the Customs Department in Bangkok, Thailand (AP)

The researchers concluded that, although it was too early to blame pangolins for the pandemic, it was clear that people should reduce their contact with wild animals that can transmit new infections.



After the outbreak, the Chinese government banned the consumption of all wild animals across the country in an effort to prevent further deadly outbreaks.



But experts said that for both bans to be effective, they must be properly enforced by authorities and combined with public education campaigns.



"It would be naive to think it will go away entirely," said Blake of WildAid.

Overall, the trade in wild animals for consumption in China is estimated to be worth more than $ 73 billion ($ 105.1b) and experts said banning it can lead to hiding.



Singapore seized more than 25 tons of pangolin scales belonging to tens of thousands of endangered mammals on two busts in 2019, a world record for such seizures. (AP)

"They need better enforcement and greater public awareness to reduce demand, make sure the public is aware of the risks of consuming these products and the impact on the environment," he said.

Aron White, a wildlife activist at the Environmental Research Agency, said he was concerned that pangolin scales could continue to be used for traditional medicine through a loophole previously used with controversial ingredients such as leopard bones and bear bile. .



"Pangolin (was) included in two & # 39; sections & # 39; of the pharmacopoeia, as an ingredient in the first section, and also within the second section that lists formulas for proprietary drugs," White said.



"I am concerned that pangolin flakes may remain an ingredient in these formulas despite having been removed from the first section."



White said it would not be clear until the full 2020 Pharmacopoeia is published if the formulas had changed.



Even if they are eliminated entirely, Zhang of the Pangolin Working Group said he was concerned that the damage to pangolin populations in China may be irreversible.



"Not only do pangolins need to be removed from the list, pangolins are already a tragedy and can rarely be seen now, all endangered species must be removed from the drug list," he said.

