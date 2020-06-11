Chicago COVID-19 survivor receives double lung transplant

Surgeons in Chicago have given a new set of lungs to a young woman with severe lung damage from the coronavirus.

Northwestern Medicine announced the procedure Thursday, which took place last Friday. Only a few survivors of COVID-19, in China and Europe, have received lung transplants.

The Chicago patient is in her 20s and was on a respirator and heart-lung machine for nearly two months before her operation at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The 10-hour procedure was challenging because the virus had left her lungs full of holes and nearly fused with the chest wall, said Dr. Ankit Bharat, who performed the operation.

This 2014 photo provided by Northwestern Medicine shows surgeon Ankit Bharat in Chicago. In June 2020, Bharat performed a lung transplant for a woman with severe lung damage from the coronavirus at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. (Northwest Medicine via AP)

This X-ray image provided by Northwestern Medicine in June 2020 shows the chest of a COVID-19 patient before she received a new set of lungs due to severe lung damage from the coronavirus, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. (Northwest Medicine via AP)

She remains on a ventilator while her body heals, but she is well enough to visit her family by phone video, and doctors say her chances of a normal life are good.

"We are anticipating that he will make a full recovery," said Dr. Rade Tomic, medical director of the hospital's lung transplant program.

The patient was not identified, but Bharat said she had recently moved to Chicago from North Carolina to be with her boyfriend.

Otherwise, she was quite healthy, but her condition deteriorated rapidly after being hospitalized in late April. Doctors waited six weeks for the body to clear the virus before considering a transplant.

The lungs accounted for only 7 percent of the nearly 40,000 organ transplants In the USA last year. They are generally difficult to find and patients often wait weeks on the transplant list.

The Chicago patient was in bad shape, with signs that her heart, kidneys and liver were starting to fail, so she quickly moved online, Bharat said.

– Reported with the Associated Press