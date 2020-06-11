Chicago COVID-19 survivor receives double lung transplant

Surgeons in Chicago have given a new set of lungs to a young woman with severe lung damage from the coronavirus.
Northwestern Medicine announced the procedure Thursday, which took place last Friday. Only a few survivors of COVID-19, in China and Europe, have received lung transplants.
The Chicago patient is in her 20s and was on a respirator and heart-lung machine for nearly two months before her operation at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
The 10-hour procedure was challenging because the virus had left her lungs full of holes and nearly fused with the chest wall, said Dr. Ankit Bharat, who performed the operation.
She remains on a ventilator while her body heals, but she is well enough to visit her family by phone video, and doctors say her chances of a normal life are good.
"We are anticipating that he will make a full recovery," said Dr. Rade Tomic, medical director of the hospital's lung transplant program.
The patient was not identified, but Bharat said she had recently moved to Chicago from North Carolina to be with her boyfriend.
Otherwise, she was quite healthy, but her condition deteriorated rapidly after being hospitalized in late April. Doctors waited six weeks for the body to clear the virus before considering a transplant.
The Chicago patient was in bad shape, with signs that her heart, kidneys and liver were starting to fail, so she quickly moved online, Bharat said.
– Reported with the Associated Press