Charles Schwab Challenge 2020 tee times, TV coverage, live stream and more to watch round 1 on Thursday

Golfers are just as eager as fans for golf to return to play, and the wait is finally over.

148 of the world's best golfers are ready to play at the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Colonial has never had the top two golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking competing in the same event since the ranking began in 1986. This weekend, each of the OWGR's top five players will compete.

World number one Rory Mcllroy has never competed at Colonial, but the return of the PGA Tour has the best players coming to the competition.

Match 2 with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady gave the public a glimpse of golf's return. This weekend, similarly, there will be no fans on the course. Match 2 was intended to stop golf fans, but it may have made them want to come back even more. That wait is over.

Here's a guide to watching the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2020, including a list of departure times (updated daily), the full TV show, and more.

Watch the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020

Dates: June 11-14, 2020

June 11-14, 2020 TV channels: CBS, golf channel

CBS and Golf Channel will broadcast live coverage of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge. Rounds begin at 8 a.m., which can be seen on PGA Tour Live coverage.

Live coverage for rounds on Thursdays and Fridays can be seen on the Golf Channel from 4 to 7 p.m. ET and can be heard on PGA Tour Radio from 1 to 7 p.m. For Friday and Saturday night, early television coverage can be watched on the Golf Channel before coverage switches to CBS from 3 to 6 p.m. ET.

The event can be streamed live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app for the network's coverage portion, as well as fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Date Hour television channel Thursday June 11 4-7 p.m. ET Golf channel, fuboTV Friday June 12 4-7 p.m. ET Golf channel, fuboTV Saturday June 13 1-6 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV Sunday June 14 1-6 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV

Who is on the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge course?

The Charles Schwab Challenge doesn't normally attract this kind of attention, but when it's the first PGA Tour tournament after a three-month break, it's not surprising that the field is full.

Tiger Woods will not participate and will probably continue to rest for a few more weeks. Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, and Tommy Fleetwood are among the other notable notable players not to participate, but the excitement of this event is much more focused on who will participate.

16 of the top 20 players in the World Ranking will compete in the Charles Schwab Challenge, including the top five golfers. The expanded field of 148 players (out of 120) shows a desire for players to return to the course.

Charles Schwab Challenge tee times for 2020

The top three players in the World Golf Ranking: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka lead Round 1. They start at 2:06 p.m. ET.

Here's the full list of tee times for Thursday's first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Round 1: Thursday, March 12

FIRST T-SHIRT Tee time (ET) Group 7:50 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Brian Harman, Bill Haas 8:01 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Doc Reman, Robby Shleton 8:12 a.m. Brian Stuard, Branden Grace, Scott Harrington 8:23 a.m. Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire, Russell Knox 8:34 a.m. Chez Reavie, Charles Howell III, Pat Pérez 8:45 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Brice Garnett, Jason Dufner 8:56 a.m. Matthew Wolff, Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen 9:07 a.m. Troy Merritt, Brendan Steele, Jimmy Walker 9:18 a.m. Cameron Champ, Shane Lowry, Jim Herman 9:29 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Rory Sabbatini, Abraham Ancer 9:40 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9:51 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Danny Lee, Brian Gay 10:02 a.m. Tom Lehman, Henrik Norlander, Tyler McCumber 1 pm. Charley Hoffman, Bud Cauley, Harry Higgs 1:11 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick Denny McCarthy, Sepp Straka 1:22 p.m. Harold Varner III, Zac Blair, Scottie Scheffler 1:33 p.m. Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Adam Long 1:44 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Brendon Todd, Sung Kang 1:55 p.m. Justin Thomas, Rockie Fowler, Jordan Spieth 2:06 p.m. Rory Mcllroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm 2:17 p.m. Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar, Tony Finau 2:28 p.m. Lanto Griffin, Sebastian Muñoz, Sergio García 2:39 p.m. Chris Kirk, Scott Brown, Josh Teater 2:50 p.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Richy Werenski, Adam Schenk 3:01 p.m. Peter Uihlein, Maverick McNealy, Matthew NeSmith 3:12 p.m. David Frost, Cameron Davis, Franklin Corpening Tenth shirt 7:50 a.m. J.J. Henry, Tom Hoge 8:01 a.m. Lucas Glover, Beau Hossler, K.H. Leeward 8:12 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Joel Dahmen, Alex Noren 8:23 a.m. Sungjae Im, Dylan Frittelli, Keith Mitchell 8:34 a.m. Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, Graeme McDowell 8:45 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau 8:56 a.m. Kevin Na, Gary Woodland, Phil Mickelson 9:07 a.m. Andrew Landry, Max Homa, Steve Stricker 9:18 a.m. J.T. Poston, Ian Poulter, Daniel Berger 9:29 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Bernhard Langer, Jason Kokrak 9:40 a.m. Ryan Moore, Vaughn Taylor, Víctor Pérez 9:51 a.m. Olin Browne, Doug Ghim, Tom Lewis 1 pm. Patrick Rodgers, Carlos Ortiz 1:11 p.m. Talor Gooch, Sam Ryder, Jazz Janewattananond 1:22 p.m. Chad Campbell, Matt Wallas, Xinjun Zhang 1:33 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Billy Horschel, Danny Willett 1:44 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Bubba Watson, Zach Johnson 1:55 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Xander Schauffele, Jim Furyk 2:06 p.m. Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan, Scott Piercy 2:17 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Si Woo Kim 2:28 p.m. Matt Jones, Scott McCarron, Ben An 2:39 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Bronson Burgoon, Mark Hubbard 2:50 p.m. John Senden, Nick Watney, Erik van Rooyen 3:01 p.m. Keith Clearwater, Kramer Hickcock, Andy Ogletree

Charles Schwab Challenge bag

The 2020 bag at the Charles Schwab Challenge is $ 7.5 million – a slight portfolio increase of $ 7.3 million in 2019. The winner will pocket $ 1.35 million in cash prizes.

Charles Schwab Challenge odds, national teams for 2020

Rory McIlroy +850

Jon Rahm +1100

Justin Thomas +1600

Webb Simpson +2000

Brooks Koepka +2200

Bryson DeChambeau +2200

Dustin Johnson +2500

Xander Schauffele +2500

Jordan Spieth +2800

Patrick Reed +2800

SungJae Im +2800

Rickie Fowler +2800

Rory McIlroy, the world number one, is the betting favorite (+850) to take the victory home, according to the odds of BetOnline.ag. That means a bet of $ 100 would win $ 850.

Charles Schwab Challenge previous winners

The winning score has varied in the past decade. In 2014 Adam Scott won with a -9. In 2010, Zach Johnson shot -21, a tournament record that almost equaled Justin Rose in 2018.