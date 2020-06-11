Celebrities made a video "taking responsibility,quot; for racist actions

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A LOT of discussion was generated.

From donating to worthy causes to marching in protests, celebrities have definitely been making their voices heard.

Above, Michael B. Jordan walks the Hollywood talent agency march to support Black Lives Matter.

The most recent example of this is a video sponsored by I Take Responsibility, a new organization that is partnering with NAACP to get white people to recognize and oppose their own harmful actions.

The video features celebrities from Sarah Paulson to Kesha to Ilana Glazer to Stanley Tucci in black and white as piano music plays in the background.

They begin by taking responsibility for various actions, such as explaining police brutality or turning a blind eye to injustice.

Then they commit to act and no longer be spectators.

Then they pledge to "oppose hatred."

The last celebrity to speak is Aaron Paul, who addresses the need to prosecute police officers who have abused their power.

The video ends with a call to action.

The website contains some good resources on organizations to donate and request the signature.

Reactions were a bit confusing – some praised celebrities for taking responsibility and speaking, but some felt that the way their words were spoken was more than a little performative.

There were tons of jokes about how they were acting.

Some compared it to other hollow gestures against racism.

Or even the embarrassing "Imagine,quot; video about the pandemic.

He was a famous "Imagine,quot; She was a celebrity "I take responsibility,quot; Can I make it more obvious?

Many felt that celebrities should focus less on themselves and more on donating.

@MarlowNYC How come celebrities spoil it so much? Stop doing this on yourself and donate $ 1 million each to a local organization that helps blacks !!!!!

Some people were upset to see their favorite celebrities involved.

@MarlowNYC, I will act as if I have not seen my good sisters Sarah Paulson and Ilana Glazer .....

Especially Sarah Paulson.

Others criticized the fact that many of the actors appear to be reading their lines from a computer, despite the statements being relatively short and simple.

@speculativegay @MarlowNYC COGNITIVE DISSONANCE of how powerful and fair Justin Theroux sounds as his eyes MOVE THROUGH THE PAGE 😭

However, there were people who appreciated the effort.

It's the black and white video of cringey celebrities-Yeah.Is it something that has been done before? No.Will it reach a certain group of people who don't watch the news or are not politicians in any way? Yes.Don't criticize them trying. At least they are trying to help. #AaronPaul

They thought it was better than "Imagine,quot;, at least.

@MarlowNYC Ehhh: It's easy to be cynical, but it's a much better message and use of their voices than people singing a bad Beatles song

Some people also noted that some of these celebrities have donated to the ACLU or similar organizations.

This is effective but I am not mad at Sarah Paulson because her wallet has been open since day 1 https://t.co/myNbgGAdYC

But some of the strongest reactions were regarding the Aaron Paul part.

Some felt that he was repeating his character as Jesse Pinkman. (Note: he didn't actually say "bitch,quot;, this is a joke).

I thought he seemed a little callous when Aaron Paul said "bitch,quot; at the end of his statement. Make better celebrities. https://t.co/hv7r45UbcC

Although others defended it against criticism.

Everyone: take this shit seriouslyAaron Paul: (takes this shit very seriously)All: haha ​​what an idiot

What you think? Is this too performative or is it still an effective message? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

