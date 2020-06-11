Celebrities made a video "taking responsibility,quot; for racist actions

In the wake of George Floyd's death and protests against the police brutality that is raging the nation, many celebrities have spoken out against racism.
From donating to worthy causes to marching in protests, celebrities have definitely been making their voices heard.
The most recent example of this is a video sponsored by I Take Responsibility, a new organization that is partnering with NAACP to get white people to recognize and oppose their own harmful actions.
The video features celebrities from Sarah Paulson to Kesha to Ilana Glazer to Stanley Tucci in black and white as piano music plays in the background.
They begin by taking responsibility for various actions, such as explaining police brutality or turning a blind eye to injustice.
Then they commit to act and no longer be spectators.
Then they pledge to "oppose hatred."
The last celebrity to speak is Aaron Paul, who addresses the need to prosecute police officers who have abused their power.
The video ends with a call to action.
Reactions were a bit confusing – some praised celebrities for taking responsibility and speaking, but some felt that the way their words were spoken was more than a little performative.
There were tons of jokes about how they were acting.
Some compared it to other hollow gestures against racism.
Or even the embarrassing "Imagine,quot; video about the pandemic.
Many felt that celebrities should focus less on themselves and more on donating.
Some people were upset to see their favorite celebrities involved.
Especially Sarah Paulson.
Others criticized the fact that many of the actors appear to be reading their lines from a computer, despite the statements being relatively short and simple.
However, there were people who appreciated the effort.
They thought it was better than "Imagine,quot;, at least.
Some people also noted that some of these celebrities have donated to the ACLU or similar organizations.
But some of the strongest reactions were regarding the Aaron Paul part.
Some felt that he was repeating his character as Jesse Pinkman. (Note: he didn't actually say "bitch,quot;, this is a joke).
Although others defended it against criticism.
What you think? Is this too performative or is it still an effective message? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
