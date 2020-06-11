Cases of US coronavirus. USA Over 2 Million as Texas Records Record Number of Hospitalizations – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS () – There are now more than 2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, this because infections are increasing in Texas and in more than a dozen other states.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 112,000 people died from COVID-19 in the United States. USA, Most deaths of any nation. While it took the United States more than two months to score 1 million confirmed cases, it only took six weeks to double that number.

More than 533,000 people have recovered from the virus and more than 21 million have been tested across the country.

The new coronavirus strain was discovered in Wuhan, China in late 2019 and has spread worldwide. On Sunday, more than 136,000 new cases were reported to the World Health Organization, largely due to outbreaks in the Americas and South Asia.

All union states have begun the process of facilitating orders to stay home and reopen closed businesses, but Texas began to reopen faster than much of the country.

For three consecutive days this week, the state has established new records for COVID-19 hospitalizations. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are about 2,153 patients being treated for the coronavirus. That number increased from 2,056 patients on Tuesday to 1,935 patients on Monday.

The number of hospitalizations in Texas has increased 42% since Memorial Day. The percentage of Texas tests that tested positive has also increased to levels that are among the highest in the country.

The state was one of the first to begin the reopening process, and Governor Greg Abbott is moving forward with plans to increase the occupancy limits of bars, restaurants, amusement parks, and other businesses.