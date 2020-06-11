Carmelo Anthony is not only the player & # 39; in the air & # 39; in the resumption of the NBA season

Before signing a one-year contract with the Trail Blazers in November, Carmelo Anthony was a free agent who floated in the middle of the ocean waiting for a boat to pick him up. He understands how fast the basketball game can be taken away.

And that's why Anthony will be fit and ready to play when the 2019-20 NBA season resumes. With the Blazers 3 1/2 games behind the Grizzlies for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, Anthony and his teammates must start running.

"From a physical point of view, yes, I'm ready," Anthony said during an interview with Ernie Johnson of TNT. "I'm in the gym, we're in the gym, because we understand the moment the horn sounds, we have to be ready as a team, specifically Portland."

At the same time, conditioning exercises are well below the priority list for Anthony and many other players. As the NBA continues to finalize details of its 22-team format and the basketball "bubble,quot; in Orlando, Florida, some players are understandably hesitant to book their flights to Disney World.

"As for playing and going back to Orlando, I'm still a little up in the air because I really don't, we don't have all the details," said Anthony. "We don't know a lot of information, so until we have that, it's hard to commit to it 100 percent."

Anthony was willing to say publicly what many players feel privately. The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have discussed a plan that would allow players to stay home without consequences, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported that 40 to 50 players expressed concern over the resumption of the game in recent conference calls.

By Wojnarowski:

NBA executives and coaches have had major concerns about how players will adapt to an environment unlike any other they have experienced and how those obstacles could affect sustained competitive momentum for teams. Many have also been concerned, especially on teams that are not title contenders, whether some players will start looking for ways to avoid a restart altogether.

The new coronavirus has not suddenly disappeared. Members of the NBA community remain active in speaking out and protesting against racial injustice and police brutality. Visitors will not be able to enter the environment until after the first round of the playoffs. There is much to consider here.

For some players, especially those unlikely to make deep postseason runs, traveling to Orlando could be seen as an unnecessary health risk. The patterns of social distancing would mean the loss of opportunities to fight for important causes and / or the time spent away from close friends and family.

According to the NBA's tentative schedule, teams could end their seasons in September or October and then have to prepare for the upcoming campaign in December. The league may see some players choose to sit until the 2020-21 season begins.

Anthony and his NBA siblings should ask tough questions of themselves and superiors about the restart. What are the specific testing procedures for COVID-19? What exactly can players do outside of practice and games? Will players be paid if they choose to stay out for the rest of the season? What if they are replaced by G Leaguers or free agents?

Although the NBA seemed to send the message "basketball is back,quot; after the league's board of governors approved the initial plan, the reality of this situation is much more complicated. Until key issues are addressed, don't expect players to fully commit.