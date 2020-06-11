Can't sue if coronavirus is spread – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

TULSA, Oklahoma (/AP) – President Donald Trump plans to hold his first coronavirus-era rally on June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

When supporters go online to sign up for event tickets, they will see the following disclaimer:

By clicking sign up below, you acknowledge that there is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to retain Donald J. Trump for President, Inc .; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers responsible for any illness or injury.

President Trump's signature protests often attract tens of thousands of people, but have been on hiatus since March 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has now killed more than 110,000 people in the U.S. USA

“A beautiful new place, brand new. We're looking forward to it, "President Trump said during a White House event." They've done a great job with COVID, as you know, the state of Oklahoma. "

The rally will take place on June 19, the commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.

Trump led Oklahoma by more than 36 percentage points in 2016, more than double the vote of the total for his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

Oklahoma was one of the first states to begin easing coronavirus restrictions, with reopens of salons, spas, and hair salons in late April.

Republican Governor Kevin Stitt's most recent reopening phase does not limit the size of group meetings beginning June 1 and leaves the decision on how close to adhering to social distancing guidelines is up to local business owners and officials. .

Stitt said the state was honored that the president was visiting.

"The president is making Oklahoma his first campaign since March 2, and his visit here confirms that Oklahoma is the national example of responsible and safe reopening," Stitt said in a statement released Wednesday by his office.

