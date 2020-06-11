Cameron from WWE Divas shows off his beach body – 100% natural claims !!

Cameron of WWE Divas was spotted yesterday by the paparazzi, while fooling around on the beach in Santa Monica, California.

Cameron is one of the only ladies in wrestling who claims to be 100% natural. According to the beauty, she does not have breast or buttock implants.

Cameron, 32, is an actress, singer, model, dancer, and professional wrestler best known for her time in WWE under the name Cameron (short for Cameron Lynn).

Under her real name, Ariane Nicole Andrew, she joined the 2011 Tough Enough season (8) where she was the first competitor eliminated. He later signed with WWE and teamed up with Naomi to form The Funkadactyls.

From July 2013 to March 2015, Ariana appeared as one of the main cast members of the reality show Total Divas.

Cameron's wrestling career ended last year, when WWE announced that Andrew had been released from his contract.

But she still looks great: