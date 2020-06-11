Cairo Film Festival director steps down after controversial posts – Up News Info

Egyptian film critic Ahmed Shawky has stepped down as artistic director of the Cairo International Film Festival after controversial posts on social media reappeared, the festival announced.

Shawky had been acting as artistic director of the event since its 2019 edition and had only recently taken on the role permanently. The next edition is scheduled for November 19 and 28.

AP reports that the posts included a blog in which Shawky appeared to tolerate violence by referring to the deaths of 70 people at an Egyptian soccer match in 2012; he described the fans as "slaughtered". The critic had previously written about the death of the daughter of a Muslim Brotherhood leader in 2013, saying that "I would kill her with my own hands."

In response to the resignation, the festival said it would continue "upholding our principles of defending diversity, uniting cultures, encouraging dialogue, celebrating new voices."

Shawky also released his own statement on Wednesday, saying he resigned to avoid damaging the festival's image. However, he also responded, stating that the allegations were a "smear campaign". He acknowledged writing inappropriate posts, but claimed they had been targeted as "fanatics and extremists" and that he was not referring to any crime.

Activists had threatened to write to high-profile foreign filmmakers to inform them of Shawky's posts. The critic said he had been advised by security authorities to leave his home in Cairo after threats from soccer fans.

The festival has yet to announce who will take on the role of artistic director. Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Hefzy acts as president of the festival.