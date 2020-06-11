Byron Allen, Comcast Settle Litigation, Sign Transportation Agreement – Up News Info

Entertainment Studios Networks and Byron Allen's Bycast have reached a settlement and transportation agreement for a number of channels.

Allen's racial bias case against Comcast reached the Supreme Court, but in March, the judges unanimously ruled that he had to reach a higher threshold for his case to proceed in lower court.

The new agreement extends the terms for The Weather Channel and 14 television stations.

Also included in the deal are distribution agreements for Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV and JusticeCentral.TV from Entertainment Studios on Comcast's X1 platform, including video-on-demand and TV rights everywhere.

Comcast will also launch an ad-free digital app, Local NOW, on the Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms. Comcast Xfinity customers receiving The Weather Channel will have access to the weloveweather.tv website and app in the coming months.

Allen, founder, president and CEO of Entertainment Studios, said in a statement: "We are excited to begin a new phase of partnership with Comcast and Xfinity, including the distribution of our cable channels for the first time on Xfinity platforms."

The finanacial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"We are pleased to have entered into this multi-faceted agreement that continues our long relationship with The Weather Channel while providing Xfinity customers with additional content," said Bec Heap, senior vice president of video and entertainment at Comcast Cable. "We look forward to a continued partnership."

Allen's litigation was withdrawn Wednesday night in a joint provision signed by his attorney, Louis R. "Skip" Miller of Miller Barondess, and Comcast's attorney, Miguel Estrada of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

Allen filed his claim against Comcast and other multi-channel providers in 2015, arguing that their channels were denied access to their lineups due to their race.

Allen's company purchased Weather Channel in 2018 and purchased the stations in two separate offerings last year.

The question before the Supreme Court was whether Allen's $ 20 billion lawsuit should have survived past the appeal stage simply by proving that, in Comcast's decision to deny the transportation of the Entertainment Studios channels, his race was a "motivating factor" or if it was the only cause, also known as "but for" in legal jargon. The ruling was considered to have a potentially significant impact in future cases of racial discrimination.