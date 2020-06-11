Businesses in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties prepare for limited reopens – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ (KPIX 5) – Many destinations in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties are about to reopen to tourists for the first time since March.

"I think everyone wants to escape. I'm going crazy, "said Donovan McCutcheon, who visited the Santa Cruz Beach boardwalk from Modesto.

"Even if he just goes down the street, everyone just wants to get out of the house," he said.

Many of the food stalls serve everyone's favorites.

"Who doesn't like corn dogs, cotton candy, all the staples on the Boardwalk will be available tomorrow and beyond," said Kris Reyes, Boardwalk manager.

But it is not a complete reopening. Most arcade games and all games, including the Giant Dipper, are still blocked due to the pandemic.

"The main thing we want people to know is that we are taking extraordinary steps to make sure that everyone who visits the beach and boardwalk is safe and healthy," said Reyes. "We have procedures and protocols for all of our employees, including wearing masks at all times."

Although the beaches are supposed to be open only for people to exercise and remain closed for sunbathing until July, those rules practically did not apply on Thursday.

But the most important changes from tomorrow have to do with restaurants and hotels. Eating outdoors will be allowed.

And hotels like the Chaminade Resort are preparing to welcome guests out of town for the first time since the refuge began in March.

“We miss our clients, our guests. It's been really quiet around here for 3-4 months and we couldn't be more excited to see people here having dinner and visiting us in Chaminade, "said Kevin Herbst, General Manager of the complex.