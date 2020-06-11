Broncos coordinators Ed Donatell, Pat Shurmur anticipate 2020 season

Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell addressed local media on Thursday via Zoom. These are the main conclusions of the pressers:

Donatell at cornerback Michael Ojemudia, selected in the third round at No. 77 overall: "He brings size, speed, and can drag the drop down the deep field … He's really programmed as a tackler and hitter, which is very important to the Broncos' defense style." How it fits, we want you to do everything you can as a rookie, and only time will tell. ”

Donatell in the offseason trade for Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey: "This is a great veteran in our league, and he's been a great indoor player, but he adds to the passing career." That's really important to us, giving us that inward push along the edge runners that we have. "

Donatell at corner A.J. Bouye's fit in Denver: “Play on the outside lanes and add size and length. He is a very instinctive player, and he has been very productive over the years. He fits in well with our group. "

Donatell on cornerback Bryce Callahan's return from a foot injury: "On the medical side, he's ready to go. He's running at full speed, and he's going to be in our camp and ready to go. He's been fully committed (this offseason)."

Shurmur on whether he was the driving force behind the acquisition of Melvin Gordon, who is a top pass receiver: "I think (the rumor) is a false narrative. I am in favor of adding good players in each position. I feel like Phillip Lindsay is an outstanding player that we can either hand the ball to or throw the ball to. The fact that we now have two runners who can be very explosive with the ball in their hands, whether they throw it or run it, is a good thing. You need more than one runner … The whole "hit the table,quot; narrative. Listen, I'm the new one here. "

Shurmur on the value of Drew Lock's five starts last year: "You really judge a quarterback by his ability to help the team win games, and to be 4-1, that's a very good start." I would say he was the victim of some of the (rookie) mistakes that happen, but the fact that he had a chance to play as a rookie … he learned a lot. "

