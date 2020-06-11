British rapper Wretch 32 shares a disturbing video showing Taser police his 62-year-old father at home

A prominent British rapper has shared a disturbing video showing his 62-year-old father being attacked by police on a flight of stairs at his London home.

Jermaine Sinclair, known to her fans as Wretch 32, has released the video in the wake of the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.

The footage shows Millard Scott coming down the stairs after hearing an officer warn him, "Police officer with a Taser. Stay where you are."

When the officers ask him if he is okay and tell him to stay still, a distressed woman is heard saying, "They have disturbed him."







(Image: WireImage)



Speaking to ITV News, Scott said he believed he would not have been Tasered if he had been white.

"I am lucky to be alive," he said.

"The only people who have invaded our space are the Metropolitan Police. The only people who seem to ignore the established guidelines are the Metropolitan Police."

"It appears that we are currently being targeted and targeted."

Her 35-year-old son told the announcer that there has been no "progress,quot; since growing up watching his father and uncle "fight against police brutality."

He shared the 36-second clip on his Twitter account, where he has been viewed more than 500,000 times. The footage is dated April 21, 2020.







(Image: ITV)



He wrote: "This is how the police think they can treat a 62-year-old black man in Tottenham, but this is my father."

At the beginning of the clip, officers can be seen entering through the front door of the house when a woman says to them: "I don't resist, don't touch me, social distancing, please don't touch me."

The Met said officers went to the property as part of "a long-running operation to tackle the drug supply related to serious violence."

A statement said: "When officers entered the facility, a man descended the stairs and suddenly started moving toward an officer.

"He was ordered to remain where he was, but continued towards the officers who, after several warnings, deployed a Taser.

"The man was not arrested, but was evaluated by the London Ambulance Service at the scene. He did not require additional medical treatment.

"Officers from the Northern Area Command Unit have contacted the family to discuss any concerns they have about the incident.

"The incident, including the body images, has been reviewed by the Met's Professional Standards Directorate and no indication of misconduct has been identified."







(Image: @ Wretch32 / Twitter)



Police said a 22-year-old man found in the home was arrested and charged with encouraging another to commit a crime under the Serious Crime Act of 2007, while a 52-year-old woman was accused of obstructing police after be interviewed with caution at a later date.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan requested an investigation by the police.

"I have asked the Metropolitan Police for an urgent explanation of this distressing incident which is understandably causing considerable concern," he said.

"It is imperative that the incident be properly investigated by the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

"It is absolutely vital that our police service maintains the trust of the communities it serves."