Brexit: France revives the spectrum of no deal as EU-UK trade talks stall

France warns that it will be difficult for the European Union and the United Kingdom to reach an agreement on a new trade relationship by the end of the year, reviving the specter of a Brexit without an agreement.

"We need to complete the negotiation in four months, which objectively seems difficult to achieve," Amélie de Montchalin, France's minister of state in charge of European affairs, said in a Senate committee on Thursday.

"We must prepare without delay for all scenarios, especially that of not reaching an agreement," he added.

The UK left the EU in late January after 47 years of membership and is currently in a transition period, ending in December, which was designed to give both parties enough time to agree to a new post-trade relationship. Brexit.

But talks have stalled in recent weeks, with each side blaming the other for lack of progress.

& # 39; Don't pick cherries & # 39;

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said last Friday (June 5) that he believed a common ground could be reached during the summer or at the latest in early autumn.

But he warned that an agreement had to be reached before October 31 for all member states to ratify it before the end of the year.

This week, Barnier warned that he would not allow the UK to "choose,quot; its path to a deal by choosing the most attractive elements of the single market without accepting any obligations.

& # 39; & # 39; The truth is that in many areas it demands much more than Canada, Japan or any of our other (trading) partners. In many areas it is seeking to maintain, in fact, the benefits of being a member state without the limitations, "Barnier told lawmakers in Brussels on Wednesday (June 10).

"We cannot and will not allow cherry picking," he said. "The UK chose to become a third country. You can't have the best of both worlds. "

Fears of unfair competition.

Barnier noted that there would be some flexibility in the EU's "level playing field,quot; demands, and demanded that the UK continue to apply the bloc's state aid rules if it wants to secure a new trade deal.

"I am ready to find compromises," Barnier told the EU's economic and social committee.

"But in essence what he said yesterday is that a level playing field will have to play a central role in any future relationship between the EU and the UK," says correspondent in Brussels Shona Murray, adding that Barnier it had made clear that it would protect the interests of the EU Single Market.

"He said,quot; we cannot jeopardize the future for the sake of the present, "which essentially means that he had a responsibility to protect the single market, which was the EU's ecosystem."

Barnier said the UK wanted tariff and quota-free access to the EU single market without complying with the bloc's rules.

The European Parliament, which must approve any final agreement, will debate on Friday (June 12) the conditions of a future EU-UK relationship.

According to a draft resolution obtained by the AFP news agency, the European Parliament will ask the United Kingdom to review its position on the EU's demands.

Brussels is concerned that the UK may try to undermine EU regulations to offer more competitive goods and services right on its doorstep.

The UK has said that it does not plan to undermine European standards, but that the goal of Brexit was for the country to be able to create its own rules, and that remaining tied to EU regulations would amount to a violation of sovereignty.

Barnier sought to address these concerns on Wednesday, arguing that it is not a matter of sovereignty, but of maintaining common standards to ensure fair competition between future trading partners.

He noted that the UK is different from Canada and Japan because of its geographic proximity to the EU and its decades of trade with the bloc.