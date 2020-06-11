Brexit: Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen to hold 'high-level' talks next week

The announcement that Boris Johnson will hold talks with Ursula von der Leyen next week has turned into an effort to spice up the stalled post-Brexit trade talks. Both sides also agreed to intensify negotiations throughout July.

The intervention to involve the British Prime Minister and the President of the European Commission comes after several rounds of trade talks and the future relationship between the UK and the EU had not progressed in recent weeks.

The current deals, which preserve much of the UK-EU relationship before Britain's departure in January, will end when the post-Brexit transition period expires on December 31.

The deadline for a decision on whether to extend this period ends at the end of June, but the UK has repeatedly ruled out an extension.

UK Chief Negotiator David Frost retweeted a statement from the Prime Minister's office, adding that he was "very pleased,quot; that Johnson, von der Leyen and the Presidents of the European Council and the European Parliament met on Monday for video link due to Coronavirus pandemic.

In another tweet, Frost reiterated the British position opposing an extension of the transition period, by republishing a statement to that effect from April.

Many politicians and business leaders in the UK and Europe have called for the negotiations to be prolonged, especially in light of the pandemic that has dominated the attention of all parties.

The EU's top Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, regretting the stalled state of the talks, has repeatedly accused the UK of failing to honor the commitments made in the divorce agreement.

The EU insists that the UK must respect the "level playing field,quot; in future competition and that a fisheries agreement must be part of a general agreement. The UK disagrees with the EU interpretation and insists on sovereignty and freedom to determine its own rules.

Rejecting accusations that the EU is being intransigent, Barnier said this week that his mandate for EU27 countries was "flexible enough to find compromises,quot; with the UK.