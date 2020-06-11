Bon Appetit's Claire Saffitz apologizes to colleagues amid controversy

Laura Murray / Bon Appétit
Claire Saffitz is acknowledging the role he says he played in allowing Bon Appetite office to become a "toxic, racist, secret and ultra competitive environment,quot;.
On Instagram, the host of Gourmet Brands broke his silence about the alleged incidents that took place on Bon AppetiteThe videos of "Test Kitchen,quot; and behind closed doors of the publication Condé Nast. Also, he apologized to coworkers like Sohla El-Waylly for not advocating fair wages earlier.
On Monday, June 8, El-Waylly publicly stated that "only white editors,quot; receive financial compensation for the videos posted on the YouTube channel. Numerous past and present Bon Appetite Since then, employees have reported alleged incidents that promote widespread inequality across the publication.
"As an employee, I was, of course, to some degree aware of the toxic, racist, secret and ultra-competitive environment in which we work 'together'," he explained. "But now I see that I also missed a lot."
Addressing his colleagues, Saffitz continued: "Only now do I recognize the extent of his pain and anger, a pain I can never know or experience, and to which I knowingly or unknowingly contributed. I should have seen it before and used my platform and influence. to reject the leaders. "
The pastry chef added that his "whiteness,quot;, in addition to his "class position (and) academic background,quot;, is what allowed him to succeed in his career "without having to recognize or challenge the system itself."
Additionally, Saffitz said her position as an independent video host led her to believe she did not have to take "action,quot; or question whether Sohla, Manager of Test Kitchen Gaby melian and associate editor Christina Chaey among others, it would be quite compensated when she asked them for help or was invited to appear on the screen.
"I also appreciated the talent and skill of the crew behind the scenes, but I did not act to make their work more recognized," Claire said of her actions.
The 33-year-old continued: "I am deeply concerned about this, but I know that my feelings are not important at the moment. The important thing is how I do repair work, how I make amends, I demonstrate in this industry and move forward in a different way. "
He previously shared that his contract with Condé Nast Entertainment ended in June. However, he said in this post that he currently "doesn't know what the future holds for him,quot; with Bon Appetite o Condé Nast Entertainment. Claire concluded: "I just hope that through sustained learning / unlearning / relearning I can better show people I deeply respect, and eventually earn their respect as an ally."
Claire is one of the few white Test Kitchen staff members to address the many claims of racial inequality and discrimination in Bon Appetite.
General Food Editor Music Carla Lalli responded via Twitter to the allegations made against her in an article by Business Insider. She admitted to mishandling a situation that involves socializing in the workplace, specifically at Test Kitchen, and promised to work to improve herself. "I was ill-equipped to be an ally at the time, and now I have to do better. Addressing this involves introspective work and concrete action. That is up to me," he said. shared. "Finally, I want to recognize the voices of the people who spoke through the story. If we can fix it licensed in letters, it's for them. "
Additionally, staff members of color have thanked their coworkers for offering support during this difficult time. Chaey He wrote in part on Instagram: "In the week since our world went wild, I have been impressed by the drive, grace, sensitivity and compassion displayed by a group of colleagues who show up at endless meetings, staying up all night. the phone and the commitment to get the job done, which happens almost completely offline. "
On Monday, a controversial photo from the editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport resurfaced on Twitter. In the deleted photo that the artist shared on Instagram Simone shubuck and captioned: "#TBT me and my daddy @ rapo4 #boricua," Rapoport is wearing a silver chain necklace and a New York Yankees jersey. People online accused Rapoport of using the dark face, including El-Waylly and licensed in lettersdirector of research Joseph Hernandez.
Since then, Rapoport has resigned from his post in recognition of the photo and the work environment he said he fostered.
Matt Duckor, Condé Nast's head of programming, lifestyle and style, resigned two days later after the offensive tweets appeared online. According to VarietyDuckor wrote on his Twitter, which has since been made private: "My words were inappropriate and hurtful. At the time, I thought I was making a joke."
In a statement prior to E! News, Condé Nast said, "As a global media company, Conde Nast is dedicated to creating a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace. We have a zero tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment in any form. Accordingly "We do our best to ensure that employees receive fair pay, based on their roles and experience, across the company. We take the well-being of our employees seriously and prioritize a people-based approach to our culture."