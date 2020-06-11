Bon Appetit's Claire Saffitz apologizes to colleagues amid controversy

Claire Saffitz is acknowledging the role he says he played in allowing Bon Appetite office to become a "toxic, racist, secret and ultra competitive environment,quot;.

On Instagram, the host of Gourmet Brands broke his silence about the alleged incidents that took place on Bon AppetiteThe videos of "Test Kitchen,quot; and behind closed doors of the publication Condé Nast. Also, he apologized to coworkers like Sohla El-Waylly for not advocating fair wages earlier.

On Monday, June 8, El-Waylly publicly stated that "only white editors,quot; receive financial compensation for the videos posted on the YouTube channel. Numerous past and present Bon Appetite Since then, employees have reported alleged incidents that promote widespread inequality across the publication.

"As an employee, I was, of course, to some degree aware of the toxic, racist, secret and ultra-competitive environment in which we work 'together'," he explained. "But now I see that I also missed a lot."

Addressing his colleagues, Saffitz continued: "Only now do I recognize the extent of his pain and anger, a pain I can never know or experience, and to which I knowingly or unknowingly contributed. I should have seen it before and used my platform and influence. to reject the leaders. "