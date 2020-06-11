Boeing shows how F-15QA fighter is painted in Qatar livery

A short video from American aerospace giant Boeing demonstrates how the F-15QA fighter jet is painted in its custom livery.

"The most advanced F-15 fighter jet ever built, this aircraft, and the paint scheme, were specifically designed for the Qatar Emir Air Force," the company said on Twitter.

Posted on the Boeing page on Twitter, the timelapse video shows the process of painting the Qatar Air Force special combat F-15QA Air Force livery.

The F-15QA offers its operators next generation technologies, such as fly-by-wire flight controls, digital cockpit; modernized sensors, radar and electronic warfare capabilities; and the fastest mission computer in the world. Increases in reliability, sustainability, and maintainability allow defense operators to stay ahead of current and evolving threats.

The advanced F-15QA built using advanced manufacturing processes that make the jet more efficient to manufacture. In the field, the F-15 costs half the cost per hour of flight of a similar fighter jet and offers much more payload at much greater distances.

Through investments in the F-15QA platform and partnership with the US Air Force. In the US, Boeing is preparing to build a domestic variant of the advanced fighter, the F-15EX, commonly known as Strike Eagle on steroids. The F-15EX became a registration program for the Air Force when the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2020 was signed on December 30, 2019. In January, the Air Force issued public notifications of its intention to award a single source contract. Boeing for eight jets. Future plans require up to 144 planes.