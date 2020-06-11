Black students in Denver are much more likely to be fined or arrested at school

As Denver school board members advocate removing police from schools, elected officials and advocates point to robust data showing that black Denver students are disproportionately channeled to the criminal justice system through fines and arrests at school.

Eliminating the police would reduce the likelihood of students of color ending up with a criminal record, supporters say. Equally important, they say, is ensuring that students of color feel safe at school given the long history of police brutality against black men and women.

"What we are trying to address is to help our students not have to continue to internalize that they need to be closely monitored by the police," said school board vice president Jennifer Bacon, and "that in an instant, your life may not to import . "

Bacon and fellow board member Tay Anderson announced on Friday their plans to propose a resolution that would terminate the Denver Public Schools contract with the Denver Police Department to provide school resource officers to work on 18 campuses. from middle and high schools.

The entire school board will vote Thursday, a rapid change that highlights pressure to address this issue. Denver is on the brink of a third week of protests sparked by the Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd, an unarmed black man. The call to get the police out of schools is gaining ground across the country. Locally, other Colorado districts are also considering it.

