Black Lives Matter protesters who knocked down the Edward Colston statue "will likely escape prosecution,quot;

Vandals who downed a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol before throwing it into a port are likely to escape prosecution due to a loophole, experts said last night.

The monument was toppled during a Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday, but police have not made any arrests, despite the time it was recorded in the movie.

The protesters involved may never be prosecuted as it is unclear to whom the statue belongs and so far there has been no complaint from the owner to the police.

Under the Criminal Damage Act of 1971, prosecutors must prove that the statue "belonged to someone else."

Vandals who downed a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol before throwing it into a port are likely to escape prosecution due to a legal loophole, experts said on Wednesday.

The monument was toppled during a Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday, but police have made no arrests, despite the timing of the movie.

Without an owner showing up to confirm that he did not consent to the damage, the law protects defendants who may argue that they had an "honest belief,quot; that the owner would have consented.

The Bristol City Council is investigating whether it owns the statue, but even if it does, local politicians appear unwilling to prosecute.

Matthew Scott, who runs the BarristerBlogger legal blog, said: "Typically, the owner of the damaged property will provide a statement to police saying,quot; I did not consent to damage to my property. "

The protesters involved may never be prosecuted as it is unclear to whom the statue belongs and so far there has been no complaint from the owner to the police.

Protesters tied ropes around the Edward Colston statue in Bristol city center, before breaking it on Sunday.

"A prosecution for criminal damages without one would be very unusual."

The Colston statue, which had been in place for 125 years, had been widely assumed to be the property of the council.

But yesterday, Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees admitted that ownership had not been "100 percent established,quot; and that the council's legal team was trying to resolve the situation.

The Bristol Merchant Adventurers Society built the monument in 1895, but last night it said it would not file a claim or file a complaint with the police.

Mr. Rees previously said: & # 39; As an elected politician, I cannot tolerate criminal harm … but I am of Jamaican heritage and cannot claim that … it was more than a personal affront to me to have him in the midst of Bristol board.

A lead attorney said: "I think the Bristol case with the Colston statue case is dead in the water."

Under the Criminal Damage Act of 1971, prosecutors must prove that the statue "belonged to someone else."

Last night, Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that they had made no arrests in connection with the collapse of the Colston statue.

A spokesperson added: & # 39; We are in the initial stage of our investigation and we are currently collecting statements and reviewing the large number of images available to us.

"We are seeking early investigative advice from the Crown Prosecution Service and will continue to contact them as the investigation progresses."

The downed statue of slaver Edward Colston WILL be removed from Bristol docks and placed in a museum, says city mayor

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said the statue will be removed and displayed

The Colston memorial will be placed alongside banners of the recent protests.

Local historians and experts will be commissioned to "investigate the city's past,quot;

By Amie Gordon for

The Edward Colston statue is to be removed from a river and displayed in a museum, it was confirmed Wednesday.

The monument, which had been in the city center since 1895, was downed and thrown into the Avon River during the Black Lives Matter protests on Sunday.

As some 10,000 protesters gathered in the city, the images showed protesters pulling the monument with ropes before cheering it on and dancing around it..

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees confirmed that the bust will be rescued and displayed locally, though he did not say when this would occur.

The statue will be placed alongside banners of recent protests to help educate on the history of slavery and the fight for racial equality.

The monument, which had been in the city center since 1895, was knocked down and thrown into the Avon River during the Black Lives Matter protests.

A protester stands on the fallen statue of the English-born Bristol merchant, slave trader and member of Parliament, Edward Colston

Crowds gathered side by side in the port of Bristol this afternoon to see the statue that was thrown into the water.

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees has confirmed that the bust will be rescued and displayed

The statue had been a highly controversial subject of controversy and the most recent petition to remove it garnered more than 11,000 signatures.

Along with the tobacco trade, Colston's wealth helped develop Bristol in the 17th century. He used much of his wealth, accumulated from his extensive slave trade, to build schools and charities in his hometown.

The mayor also revealed that local historians and experts will be commissioned to "look at the city's past."

Rees said that "the true history of Bristol will be investigated by a new commission so that the city can better understand its history."

Members of the commission who will spend time delving into Bristol's history will be announced at a later date.

The future of the plinth in which the statue was located will be decided by a democratic consultation, the Bristol City Council also confirmed.

The council said it had received numerous suggestions, including tributes to local icons and rotating artwork.

The future of the plinth in which the statue was located will be decided by a democratic consultation.

Protesters tied ropes around the Edward Colston statue in Bristol city center, before breaking it on Sunday.

Once the statue was on the ground, protesters began posing next to it, placing their knees on his neck in protest at the death of George Floyd.

The statue will be placed alongside banners of recent protests to help educate on the history of slavery and the fight for racial equality.

This occurs when alumni of a school named after Edward Colston wrote an open letter criticizing its principal for "defending,quot; the 17th-century slave dealer in an email to concerned parents.

Alumni of the Colston school in Bristol condemned the message to Chief Jeremy McCullough's parents for appearing to show "support,quot; for Colston.

The email was sent hours after the controversial statue of the figure was downed and thrown into the Avon River by Black Lives Matter protesters on Sunday.

McCullough's email begins by acknowledging posts on social media that could have been construed as & # 39; threats & # 39; against the school, before questioning the extent of the criticism Colston faces.

He contends that, while there is "no doubt,quot; that Colston was responsible for "many deaths," during his own time his "business interests,quot; would not have been considered "so negatively."

Alumni at Colston School in Bristol condemned the note to parents written by Chief Jeremy McCullough for appearing to show "support,quot; for Colston

And he adds: 'Indeed, a lot of people in Bristol, across the UK and around the world, benefited from this terrible business. So why is Edward Colston considered to be such a terrible figure?

An open letter that was distributed on social media, which gave alumni the opportunity to sign and send it themselves, condemned the principal's email.

His letter accused McCullough of using a & # 39; racist argument & # 39; to defend the name of the school and the behavior of Colston, and asked the school to be renamed to show its support for BAME students in a & # 39; very racist world & # 39 ;.

McCullouch has since said that a name change is something they are "investigating."