Black Lives Matter: Oklahoma City Police Derrick Scott Video I Can't Breathe

Oklahoma City Police have released camera videos of the body of an armed black man, Derrick Scott, who died in police custody last year after telling officers who arrested him, "I can't breathe."

The video of the May 2019 arrest released this week was eerily similar to the video shown George Floyd & # 39; s death last month in Minneapolis police custody, sparking protests and spreading violence in cities around the world the United States .

Floyd, a black man who was unarmed and handcuffed, gasped for air when a white officer pressed a knee to his neck.

The videos were released following a lawsuit by Oklahoma City's Black City Lives Matter group and requests from various media outlets.

In the videos, Derrick Elliot Scott, 42, also known as Derrick Ollie, can be heard complaining and telling officers that he couldn't breathe when at least one officer straddled him in an attempt to put him in handcuffs.

At one point in the video, one of the officers can be heard saying, "I don't care."

The officer has been identified by the US media as Jarred Tipton.

"You can breathe well," another is heard saying minutes later.

After being handcuffed, Scott appears to enter and exit consciousness.

Paramedics are called and Scott is placed on a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Before the videos were released publicly, they were shown to Scott's family.

Scott, who was armed with a pistol, matched the description of a suspect who had brandished a firearm, according to police. When police officers approached him, the video shows Scott escaped before an officer boarded him. Officers then struggled to handcuff Scott as he complained that he couldn't breathe.

Oklahoma City Police officers during the arrest of Derrick Scott (whose legs can be seen in the bottom right of the frame). (AP)

An autopsy report listed the probable cause of death as a lung collapse and noted several conditions that likely contributed to his death, including physical restriction, recent use of methamphetamine, asthma, emphysema, and heart disease.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater authorized all officers involved last year after receiving a copy of the autopsy report.